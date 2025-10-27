Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 1279

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 63 PRINTER'S NO. 1279 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 111 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 22, 2025 AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 27, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to correctional institutions, providing for residency of corrections officers. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 1107. Residency of corrections officers. (A) RESIDENCY.-- Notwithstanding 71 Pa.C.S. § 2301(b) (relating to examinations requisite for appointment and promotion), the department may hire an applicant or promote an individual as a corrections officer at a State correctional institution who resides outside this Commonwealth. (B) PREFERENCE.--A COMMONWEALTH RESIDENT SHALL RECEIVE RESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE AS AN APPLICANT OR AN INDIVIDUAL SEEKING A PROMOTION AS A CORRECTIONS OFFICER AT A STATE CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION. TO DETERMINE STANDING ON EACH CERTIFIED ELIGIBILITY LIST, AN ADDITIONAL FIVE POINTS SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE FINAL <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

