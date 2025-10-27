Submit Release
Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 1279

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 63

PRINTER'S NO. 1279

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

111

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH AND

CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 22, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 27, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to

correctional institutions, providing for residency of

corrections officers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1107. Residency of corrections officers.

(A) RESIDENCY.-- Notwithstanding 71 Pa.C.S. § 2301(b)

(relating to examinations requisite for appointment and

promotion), the department may hire an applicant or promote an

individual as a corrections officer at a State correctional

institution who resides outside this Commonwealth.

(B) PREFERENCE.--A COMMONWEALTH RESIDENT SHALL RECEIVE

RESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE AS AN APPLICANT OR AN INDIVIDUAL SEEKING

A PROMOTION AS A CORRECTIONS OFFICER AT A STATE CORRECTIONAL

INSTITUTION. TO DETERMINE STANDING ON EACH CERTIFIED ELIGIBILITY

LIST, AN ADDITIONAL FIVE POINTS SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE FINAL

