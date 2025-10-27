Senate Bill 111 Printer's Number 1279
PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 63
PRINTER'S NO. 1279
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
111
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, J. WARD, DUSH AND
CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 22, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 27, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general administration relating to
correctional institutions, providing for residency of
corrections officers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1107. Residency of corrections officers.
(A) RESIDENCY.-- Notwithstanding 71 Pa.C.S. § 2301(b)
(relating to examinations requisite for appointment and
promotion), the department may hire an applicant or promote an
individual as a corrections officer at a State correctional
institution who resides outside this Commonwealth.
(B) PREFERENCE.--A COMMONWEALTH RESIDENT SHALL RECEIVE
RESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE AS AN APPLICANT OR AN INDIVIDUAL SEEKING
A PROMOTION AS A CORRECTIONS OFFICER AT A STATE CORRECTIONAL
INSTITUTION. TO DETERMINE STANDING ON EACH CERTIFIED ELIGIBILITY
LIST, AN ADDITIONAL FIVE POINTS SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE FINAL
