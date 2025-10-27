Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1280

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - or a designee, and a city director of emergency services;

(8) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association

of Boroughs or a designee, and a borough director of

emergency services;

(9) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association

of Township Commissioners or a designee, and a director of

emergency services in a second class township;

(10) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association

of Township Supervisors or a designee, and a director of

emergency services in a first class township;

(11) a representative of the Regional Task Forces;

(12) the president of the Keystone Emergency Management

Association or a designee;

(13) the president of the Pennsylvania Association of

School Resource Officers or a designee; and

(14) The president of the Pennsylvania Career Fire

Chiefs Association or a designee; AND

(15) THE PRESIDENT OF THE PENNSYLVANIA FIREFIGHTERS

ASSOCIATION OR A DESIGNEE;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the advisory committee analyze current

challenges facing the emergency management and hazardous

materials response community and identify strengths and

weaknesses; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the advisory committee seek input and develop

recommendations for improvement from State, local, regional and

county agency management and hazardous materials response

stakeholders; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the advisory committee may hold public

meetings and make its investigations at places it deems

