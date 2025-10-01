VI Marketing and Branding Wins The Journal Record’s 2025 Empowering Women Award—Third Year in a Row

Recognized for driving women’s leadership, career growth, and flexible workplace initiatives

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year in a row, VI Marketing and Branding (VI) has been recognized as a leader in advancing women in the workplace, earning The Journal Record ’s 2025 Empowering Women Award . The honor celebrates Oklahoma organizations that create lasting impact by fostering women’s leadership, professional growth and workplace flexibility.At VI, women drive the agency’s success at every level: they make up 78% of the workforce, hold 75% of director-level positions and have earned more than half of all promotions since 2023. Several have advanced from entry-level roles to senior leadership, including the agency’s first female president. Today, VI’s leadership team includes two women and one man—a clear reflection of the agency’s intentional commitment to advancing women in leadership.VI has cultivated a culture centered on balance and support, offering paid maternity leave, family-friendly return-to-work options (remote, hybrid or part-time) and a dedicated wellness space for nursing mothers. Accommodating schedules allow parents to manage work and family without compromise, while mentorship and professional development programs strengthen the agency’s commitment to empowerment.“Empowering women isn’t just part of our culture, it’s central to our business strategy,” said Jacquelyn Berney, President of VI Marketing and Branding. “When women have the opportunity to innovate and lead, everyone benefits—our clients, company and community. We’re honored that The Journal Record continues to recognize this commitment.”By fostering mentorship, leadership development and true flexibility, VI is not only creating a stronger workplace, but also shaping a stronger future for women in marketing.About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is an integrated marketing agency, headquartered in Oklahoma City, that's known for creating behavior-changing campaigns that deliver record-breaking ROI. With deep expertise in public health, tourism and mission-driven storytelling, the agency has earned national recognition for its creative and data-informed approach to marketing.

