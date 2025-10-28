A Breath of Fresh Airline Loyalty: Breeze Airways Announces Big Changes Coming to Breezy Rewards® in 2026

Breeze Airways Logo Breezy Rewards Loyalty Levels

Breezy Rewards boasts BreezePoints that retain or increase in value, confirmed bundle upgrades after booking, and up to 100% off Buddy Discounts

When building Breezy Rewards, we wanted to create a program that would give our Members that same flexibility while still being inclusive and accessible so everyone can benefit.” — Lukas Johnson, Breeze Airways Chief Commercial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today unveiled new changes coming to its Breezy Rewards program on January 1, 2026. The program is designed to take the convenience and enjoyment of flying with Breeze to the next level with a simple, transparent structure and new Seriously Nice™ benefits leveraging its current currency, BreezePoints.Built to complement the freedom and flexibility of Breeze’s existing business model, the enhanced Breezy Rewards program provides Guests with more of what they already love and value, including confirmed bundle upgrades and Breezy Select Benefits that allow Breezy Rewards Members to customize their loyalty rewards.“Part of what makes flying with Breeze so enjoyable is the freedom our Guests have to create their own adventure,” said Breeze Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer Lukas Johnson. “When building Breezy Rewards, we wanted to create a program that would give our Members that same flexibility while still being inclusive and accessible so everyone can benefit. We’re excited about the additional value this program will bring to our loyal Guests and look forward to exploring more ways to enhance it moving forward.”• As Breezy as 1, 2, 3: Breezy Rewards unlocks new benefits simply by buying and flying with Breeze and leverages its existing currency – BreezePoints – for added simplicity. Based on spend rather than mileage, the program makes it easy for both leisure travelers and road warriors alike to take advantage of the benefits. Simply sign up for a free Breezy Rewards account to begin earning.• BreezePoints that take you further: Unlike other loyalty programs that regularly devalue points, BreezePoints are valued at a minimum of $.01, or more when redeemed for rewards travel on certain flights and dates.• Loyalty that’s loyal back: Members will also enjoy perks like priority boarding, priority Guest support, and confirmed Bundle Upgrades at qualifying levels. Rather than waiting at the airport for upgrades to be awarded, Breezy Rewards upgrades are available right after booking and are confirmed immediately at no additional cost.• Your rewards your way: Additional Breezy Select Benefits are available at qualifying levels and include more single-use, one-way Bundle Upgrades, additional status-qualifying BreezePoints, or a Buddy Discount of up to 100% off the base fare for Nice, Nicer, or Nicest bundles. Buddy Discounts cannot be used on reward travel and are eligible for unlimited use during the status period. Travel companions do not need to be designated to qualify for the Buddy Discount and can be applied to any one travel companion on the benefit holder’s reservation.The program will go into effect on January 1, 2026, at which point current and new Breezy Rewards Members will automatically begin accruing BreezePoints toward Breezy 1, Breezy 2, Breezy 3, and Breezy Club status by earning 15,000 BreezePoints, 30,000 BreezePoints, 60,000 BreezePoints, and 120,000 BreezePoints, respectively. Account numbers and existing redeemable (non-status-qualifying) BreezePoint balances will remain the same – no action is required.Breezy Rewards Members can earn up to 5x the status-qualifying BreezePoints for every dollar spent on a Breeze flight, bundle purchase, and eligible trip add-ons, and with BreezePoints Boost benefits at qualifying levels, Members can boost their BreezePoints earnings by up to an additional 100%. Redeemable BreezePoints, including existing BreezePoint balances as of December 31, 2025, and any status-qualifying BreezePoints remaining at the end of the calendar year, can be redeemed for up to two years after they are earned.Accelerated Earn Courtesy of the Breeze EasyVisa SignatureCardTo fast-track rewards and level up faster, Breezy Rewards Members can double their status-qualifying BreezePoints earn with the Breeze Easy Visa Signature credit card. Cardmembers not only earn up to an additional 5x the BreezePoints on all Breeze purchases made with the card (for up to 10x the BreezePoints total), but also benefit from more ways to earn, with 2x the BreezePoints per dollar spent on eligible groceries and dining purchases, and 1x the BreezePoints per dollar spent on other purchases when using the card. Additionally, BreezePoints earned using the Breeze Easy Visa Signature card never expire, giving cardmembers the freedom to redeem BreezePoints at their leisure.Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.The airline is known for its flexible network that directly and conveniently connects travelers to underserved cities nationwide, making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.To learn more about Breezy Rewards, visit flybreeze.com/breezy-rewards-info , or book your 2026 travel today to start earning when you fly.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 81 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.