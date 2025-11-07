Lodging on the Kenai Peninsula and how to do it the Alaskan way

A picture from a flight tour we did to view the glaciers around Denali National Park A view of the whole property from above Beautiful setting right on the Kenai River

Adventure seeker Dustin Garr highlights why staying in Soldotna is the smartest way to explore Alaska’s most iconic destinations.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. George Entrepreneur Welcomes Travelers to Discover the Kenai Peninsula

Travelers seeking authentic Alaska adventure are heading to the Kenai Peninsula, a region known for towering glaciers, wildlife encounters, coastal charm, and rugged wilderness — all easily accessed from centrally located towns like Soldotna. With increasing demand for independent, land-based vacations, local lodging has become the key to exploring Alaska without the rush of cruise schedules.

Leading this shift is Moose Creek Lodge, owned by Dustin Garr of St. George, Utah, who fell in love with Alaska while visiting the Kenai Peninsula and transformed that passion into a welcoming lodge for adventure-filled getaways.

“The Kenai Peninsula offers everything people imagine Alaska to be,” said Garr. “And when travelers stay local instead of on a ship, they get real wildlife, real sunsets, and real Alaska experiences they’ll never forget.”

What Makes the Kenai Peninsula a Must-Visit Destination

• Wilderness Without the Crowds

Two million acres of hiking, wildlife viewing, and backcountry adventure inside Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

• Ocean Meets Mountains

Dramatic fjords and whale watching in Seward’s Kenai Fjords National Park.

• Authentic Alaska Towns

Soldotna, Homer, and Kenai offer local dining, art, and culture at a relaxed pace.

• Glaciers Within Reach

Tidewater glaciers, calving ice cliffs, and blue-ice boat tours accessible in a day.

• Year-Round Adventure

Summer fishing, fall colors, snowy winter Northern Lights — every season delivers something unforgettable.

Why Lodging in Soldotna Is the Smart Choice

Centrally positioned on the Kenai Peninsula, Soldotna allows visitors to see more of the region without switching hotels or committing to inflexible cruise itineraries.

“People want flexibility and adventure,” Garr added. “Staying local gives them the freedom to build the Alaska trip of their dreams.”

📍 About Moose Creek Lodge

Moose Creek Lodge provides lodging in Soldotna, Alaska — the ideal basecamp for travelers exploring the Kenai Peninsula. Owned by Dustin Garr of Washington County, Utah, the lodge offers convenience, comfort, and personalized guidance for guests who want to experience Alaska up close.

