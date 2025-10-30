Top Things to Do Other Than Fishing in Soldotna, Alaska

We love to see the moose everywhere all summer Eagles live in the trees by our place on the river. This one is called Chicken Little A picture from a flight tour we did to view the glaciers around Denali National Park

St. George, Utah Entrepreneur Dustin Garr Expands Adventure Lodging With Moose Creek Lodge

Fishing will always be a part of Soldotna’s identity, said Garr. But this place offers so much more — glaciers, bears, photos and scenery that stays with you forever. Experience the whole adventure.” — Dustin Garr

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers know Soldotna as one of the world’s premier salmon destinations — but there’s far more to explore beyond fishing. Moose Creek Lodge, owned by St. George, Utah entrepreneur Dustin Garr, is helping visitors discover glacier tours, bear viewing, wildlife encounters, and family-friendly recreation across the Kenai Peninsula.

Garr has spent years traveling to the area and fell in love with its outdoor energy. While fishing initially drew him north, what kept him coming back were the adventures well off the river and fishing docks.

“Fishing will always be a part of Soldotna’s identity,” said Garr. “But this place offers so much more — glaciers, bears, culture, trails, festivals, food, photography and scenery that stays with you forever. We want guests to experience the whole adventure.”

Top Adventures in Soldotna, Alaska — Without a Fishing Pole

• Bear Viewing Flights — Fly to national parks like Katmai and Lake Clark to see massive brown bears in the wild.

• Kenai National Wildlife Refuge — Hike, raft, or canoe through more than two million acres of protected wilderness.

• Glacier & Fjord Cruises — Day trips from nearby Seward include whale watching and pristine ice fields.

• Kenai River Trails — Biking and riverside walks provide incredible views and easy access for families.

• Local Dining & Culture — Alaska-style cuisine, art galleries, and gathering spots deliver an authentic taste of the region.

• Northern Lights & Winter Fun — Soldotna transforms into a nighttime light show during aurora season.

A Comfortable Basecamp for Every Season

Located minutes from the Kenai River, Moose Creek Lodge offers cabin-style comfort, modern amenities, and easy access to summer adventure.

“Whether guests come for fishing or not, they leave amazed by how much there is to do here,” said Garr. “Moose Creek Lodge is designed as the perfect basecamp for all of it.”

About Moose Creek Lodge

Moose Creek Lodge provides lodging in Soldotna, Alaska with options designed for outdoor-oriented travelers. Owned by Dustin Garr and his dad Dennis of St. George, Utah, the lodge helps visitors experience the full beauty of the Kenai Peninsula — from salmon season to glacier cruises and iconic wildlife tours. Reach out anytime for information or suggestions on how to make your trip to Alaska great!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.