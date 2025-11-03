New 7-Day Kenai Peninsula Itinerary Helps Travelers Explore Alaska Beyond the Crowds

Purple fireweed flowers are unique and beautiful against the snowcapped mountains Floating the Kenai River with family and friends Finding time to just relax and enjoy the outdoors is the best!

Dustin Garr introduces a new weeklong adventure itinerary showing travelers how to experience the Kenai Peninsula without picking up a fishing pole

We want people to leave saying, I saw the real Alaska. That’s the kind of adventure that stays with you forever.” — Dustin Garr

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. George Entrepreneur Highlights the Best Adventures From Soldotna to Seward

A new 7-Day Kenai Peninsula Travel Itinerary is helping visitors plan unforgettable Alaska vacations in one of the state’s most scenic regions. Created in partnership with Moose Creek Lodge — a visitor-favorite lodging option in Soldotna — the itinerary showcases glacier cruises, national parks, wildlife encounters, and authentic small-town experiences for travelers seeking more than a rushed cruise-ship stop.

Owned by St. George, Utah entrepreneur Dustin Garr and his dad Dennis, Moose Creek Lodge has become a popular basecamp for guests looking to explore the Kenai Peninsula at their own pace.

“People want more freedom and real Alaska experiences,” said Garr. “This itinerary gives them everything — the glaciers of Seward, the wildlife of Kenai, the peaceful days in Soldotna — all while staying in one central location.”

✅ 7-Day Kenai Peninsula Itinerary — Highlights

Day 1 — Arrive & Explore Soldotna

Walk the Kenai River Boardwalk, spot bald eagles, and enjoy local dining.

Day 2 — Bear Viewing Adventure

Floatplane tour to Lake Clark or Katmai National Park — Alaska’s most iconic wildlife experience.

Day 3 — Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

Hiking, canoeing, or scenic drives through 2 million acres of wilderness.

Day 4 — Road Trip to Homer

Visit the Homer Spit, galleries, sea views, coastal cafes, and beach walks.

Day 5 — Glacier Cruise in Seward

Explore Kenai Fjords National Park — whales, sea otters, tidewater glaciers.

Day 6 — Local Culture & River Recreation

Biking trails, visitor centers, shopping, or a relaxing Kenai River float.

Day 7 — Relaxing Departure

Slow morning at the lodge, sunrise photos, optional souvenir stops.

🏕 The Perfect Basecamp: Soldotna

By staying centrally in Soldotna, travelers avoid changing hotels daily — giving them more time and flexibility to explore the entire Peninsula.

“We want people to leave saying, ‘I saw the real Alaska,’” Garr added. “That’s the kind of adventure that stays with you forever.”

📍 About Moose Creek Lodge

Moose Creek Lodge offers comfortable accommodations in Soldotna, Alaska — minutes from the Kenai River and within driving distance of the region’s most popular adventures. The lodge welcomes families, couples, and non-anglers discovering Alaska beyond fishing. Washington County Utah businessman Dustin Garr and his dad Dennis are ready to help you plan your adventure. Reach out anytime.

