Noted Chess Advocate and Author James Eade Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Eade, widely respected as a chess master, educator, and author, has dedicated his life to creating meaningful connections—both on and off the chessboard. Through a career that blends competitive chess, charitable work, and personal growth, Eade is a leader in the international chess community and a thoughtful voice in the field of recovery and self-development.

Chess as a Universal Language

Eade first discovered chess as a child, drawn to the game’s puzzle-like nature and the challenge of self-reliance. “When you’re playing chess, even if you’re not speaking, you’re together, you’re connected,” Eade shares. His early passion led to victories over tournament players at the North Adams State College Chess Club and, eventually, to national and international recognition. He became a National Chess Master in 1981 and was awarded the international master title by the world governing body in 1993, making it possible for his achievements to be understood and respected across borders.

Chess, for Eade, is more than a game; it is a medium that transcends language and culture. He asserts, “It doesn’t matter what language you speak or what country you’re from. Chess is an international language all of its own.” This universality inspired him to support chess education and outreach worldwide.

The Eade Foundation

In 2019, following two decades as a trustee and president of a national chess charity, Eade founded The Eade Foundation in honor of his late father. The foundation was created to support chess programs globally, especially in underserved communities by supplying chess equipment and instructional materials to schools and organizations that lack the resources to start their own programs.

Eade emphasizes the importance of having an “internal champion”—a local figure motivated to teach and build a community around chess. “Wherever we work, the key is finding someone who can teach and wants to make a difference. We provide the support they need to run their program,” he explains.

Projects have ranged from building a chess academy in Uganda—including a successful “toilet campaign” after an oversight in planning—to supporting initiatives in Cape Town that brought at-risk youth into safe spaces to play and learn chess. Eade views these stories as evidence of the lasting value of chess as a tool for development and community engagement.

Authorship: Making Chess and Recovery Accessible

Eade is also a prolific author. His bestselling book, “Chess for Dummies,” first published by IDG Books and later acquired by Wiley, has been translated into more than eight languages. “The smartest thing I ever did was write ‘Chess for Dummies,’” Eade remarks, noting its ongoing success and wide appeal. He later authored “The Chess Player’s Bible,” published by Quarto in London, further extending his international reach.

In recent years, Eade has expanded his writing to new audiences with books such as “Freedom: Your Path to Recovery” (2023) and “No Blame, No Shame” (2025). Drawing on his personal journey with recovery, he advocates for a practical, shame-free approach. “Addiction is addiction and recovery is recovery. It really doesn’t matter what you’re addicted to,” Eade observes, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness, accountability, and the willingness to seek help.

Eade’s books are filling gaps left by traditional recovery literature. He incorporates insights from Buddhist-based recovery programs, yoga, and 12-step practices, focusing on the tools and techniques that elevate self-understanding and resilience.

A Life of Service and Continuing Education

Throughout his career, Eade has worked as an IT manager and systems programmer, balancing his professional life with his devotion to chess. He has served as president of the Chess Journalists of America and contributed extensively as an editor and tournament organizer. His journey underscores the lasting impact of self-discipline, concentration, and creativity—qualities that chess uniquely develops.

Eade encourages everyone to remain open to new ideas and assistance. “Asking for help is not a sign of weakness,” he says. “There are so many people willing to help if you’re just willing to reach out.” He stresses the value of self-reflection, positive affirmations, and holistic practices such as yoga and breath awareness, which have helped him and countless others manage anxiety and elevate well-being.

Looking Ahead

James Eade’s ongoing projects through The Eade Foundation and his books continue to promote chess as a tool for intellectual growth and personal connection worldwide. As he puts it, “Be willing to ask for help and explore what works for you. There is a lot of support out there.”

