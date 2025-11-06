RGX CEO Sean Miles Named 2025 Colorado C-Suite Award Winner for Transforming IT Asset Disposition

RGX Logo

RGX CEO Sean Miles won a 2025 Colorado C-Suite Award for transforming IT asset disposition (ITAD) via a new marketplace. He credits co-founder Paul Logsdon.

This recognition truly belongs to both Paul Logsdon and me. Paul has been my partner in every aspect of building RGX; from identifying the critical gap in the market to architecting our platform.” — Sean Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of RGX

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Sean Miles has been named a winner of the 2025 Colorado C-Suite Awards by ColoradoBiz magazine. The awards recognize top executives across Colorado who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence.Miles was honored for his visionary leadership in building RGX, an enterprise marketplace that is revolutionizing IT asset disposition (ITAD) and advancing the circular economy.A Shared Vision and Partnership"This recognition truly belongs to both Paul Logsdon and me," said Miles. "Paul has been my partner in every aspect of building RGX; from identifying the critical gap in the market to architecting our platform. Together, we've replaced fragmented, opaque systems with a transparent marketplace that delivers real value. This award celebrates our shared vision and the incredible team we've built around it."Under the leadership of Miles and Co-Founder Logsdon, RGX has created the first centralized marketplace for ITAD services, connecting corporate clients to a vetted network of local recycling and resale vendors. The platform's real-time bidding system and integrated compliance tools have set new industry standards while delivering measurable environmental impact.Leading with Purpose and ResultsThe co-founders have distinguished themselves through a mission-first approach that prioritizes scalability, simplicity, and accessibility across the ITAD ecosystem. Their collaborative leadership has fostered an agile, purpose-driven culture at RGX, enabling the company to consistently deliver value to stakeholders while advancing sustainability goals.Miles will be honored alongside other C-Suite Award winners at a celebration dinner on Nov. 13 at Mile High Station in Denver.About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) is a managed digital marketplace for enterprise IT asset disposition. Founded in 2019, RGX connects companies directly with certified, local recyclers through a transparent, competitive bidding process. The platform reduces transportation costs, lowers carbon impact, and increases ROI, all while supporting sustainable and compliant practices. Learn more at www.recyclegx.com

