Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) Expands Platform to Include Critical Materials, Helping to Secure U.S. Supply Chains

RGX added critical materials (EV batteries, magnets) to its managed recycling marketplace, aiming to improve transparency and domestic recovery channels.

RGX is empowering businesses and government agencies to access domestic recovery channels that prioritize transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance.” — Sean Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of RGX

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange ( RGX ), a leading managed marketplace connecting companies with recovery service providers,, today announced a strategic expansion of its platform capabilities to include critical materials such as EV batteries, rare earth materials, and industrial magnets. This enhancement addresses a critical need as the U.S. accelerates efforts to secure domestic sources of essential resources for electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy systems, and national security technologies.RGX’s proven platform currently manages millions of pounds of electronic waste through a robust network of recyclers across the United States. With the addition of critical materials as an emerging service category, RGX is giving enterprises, recyclers, and manufacturers an efficient, transparent solution to begin identifying, matching, and recovering these strategically important resources.“Critical materials serve as the foundation of modern technology, yet their supply chains remain vulnerable and heavily dependent on foreign sources,” said Sean Miles, RGX Co-founder and CEO. “By expanding our marketplace to encompass these vital resources, RGX is empowering businesses and government agencies to access domestic recovery channels that prioritize transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance.”The enhanced RGX platform enables clients and service providers to track, trade, and manage critical materials while maintaining documentation and certification standards. The expansion comes at a time when the U.S. government is taking significant steps to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers. In August 2025, the Department of Energy announced nearly $1 billion in funding to strengthen domestic critical minerals and materials supply chains, supporting projects in mining, processing, and recycling technologies (Source: Reuters, Aug. 13, 2025).As global competition intensifies, domestic recovery and processing capacity are becoming essential to maintaining resilient supply chains. This expansion reflects RGX’s commitment to helping partners build on-shore, circular pathways for high-value materials.“Recycling critical materials shouldn’t be complicated,” said Paul Logsdon, RGX Co-founder and COO. “By connecting local pickup, domestic processing, and manufacturers that can reuse refined commodities, we’re creating a system that works: simple, transparent, and built to keep resources in circulation.”The timing of this expansion is particularly significant as industries face mounting pressure to diversify their supply chains while meeting sustainability goals. RGX's critical materials capability offers a scalable solution that addresses both economic and security imperatives.About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) is a managed digital marketplace for enterprise IT asset disposition. Founded in 2019, RGX connects companies directly with certified, local recyclers through a transparent, competitive bidding process. The platform reduces transportation costs, lowers carbon impact, and increases ROI, all while supporting sustainable and compliant practices. Learn more at www.recyclegx.com

