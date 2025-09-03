RGX Featured in New White Paper on How Platforms Are Transforming Electronic Asset Disposition

Research Highlights Shift from Traditional RFP Models to Dynamic Platform Solutions

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), the managed marketplace that has processed millions of pounds of e-waste through its network of 500+ certified recyclers, is featured prominently in a newly released white paper examining the transformation of electronic asset disposition. How Platforms Are Transforming Electronic Asset Disposition, authored by platform strategy expert Peter C. Evans, PhD, analyzes the shift from traditional RFP-based recycling models to dynamic platform-based solutions that advance the circular economy.Evans' research outlines how circular platforms follow a "make-use-return" model, extending product lifecycles and recovering end-of-life materials to keep them in circulation. Unlike linear systems that depend on long-term contracts with limited vendors, platforms offer job-by-job competitive bidding that optimizes both economic and environmental outcomes.The timing of the research coincides with growing awareness of e-waste disposal challenges across enterprises. "Even in 2025, we frequently have new clients tell us that before using RGX, they were throwing computers in the back dumpster, with hard drives still installed," said Paul Logsdon, Co-Founder and COO of RGX. "This research validates the urgent need for better solutions that address both operational efficiency and compliance requirements."As a managed platform, RGX combines digital marketplace transparency with hands-on expertise and governance. Serving Fortune 100 financial providers, telecom industry leaders, and large multi-location medical practices, as well as clients in sectors such as power and utility, oil and gas, retail, and hospitality, the platform addresses common industry pain points from compliance tracking to data security while helping even small-volume or specialized material streams connect with the right local vendors."RGX was built to solve what we call the Enterprise ITAD Dilemma," said Sean Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of RGX. "Enterprises were stuck choosing between costly local vendor management or expensive, high-emission regional models. Our managed platform eliminates that trade-off by providing access to hundreds of vetted recyclers within one streamlined, compliant, and cost-effective process."The platform approach reflects RGX's strategic commitment to embedding circularity principles throughout the electronics lifecycle. "This research validates what we've seen in practice - that managed platforms can effectively help corporate clients shift from linear 'take-make-dispose' methods to sustainable and profitable circular solutions," said Miles."The transition from RFP-driven e-waste management to platform-based models represents a pivotal shift in how businesses handle electronic waste," Evans notes in the paper. "Platforms like RGX are not only streamlining operations but also contributing significantly to environmental sustainability and the circular economy."Since pioneering the managed marketplace approach to ITAD in 2019, RGX has demonstrated how network effects drive both reach and impact. By integrating advanced matching algorithms, compliance tools, and ESG reporting, the platform improves client outcomes while contributing to industry standards and best practices.“This research confirms what we see every day,” said Logsdon. “A managed platform makes IT asset disposition more compliant, more efficient, and more sustainable.”The full white paper, How Platforms Are Transforming Electronic Asset Disposition, is available from Evans and All Things Circular Additional insights on this and on how platforms are transforming asset disposition will be shared by Miles at the 2025 eSummit in Minneapolis . He will join other industry leaders on the panel Innovating Traceability in the Supply Chain, which will explore new technologies and platforms for tracking devices from collection through final processing.About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) is a managed digital marketplace for enterprise IT asset disposition. Founded in 2019, RGX connects companies directly with certified, local recyclers through a transparent, competitive bidding process. The platform reduces transportation costs, lowers carbon impact, and increases ROI, all while supporting sustainable and compliant practices. Learn more at www.recyclegx.com

