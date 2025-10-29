Water 4 Mercy Hosting International Food Festival Dinner at St. Michael's Church on November 6th

Providing Water, Food, and HOPE to Remote African villages. Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO Water 4 Mercy November 6th International Food Festival Supporting Water 4 Mercy Projects St. Michael's Women Council Hosting Water 4 Mercy's Nermine Rubin on 11/8 Providing Sustainable Clean Water & Agriculture Solutions.

Founder Nermine Rubin Addressing St. Michael's Women Council Meeting on Saturday, November 8th

Clean water does more than quench thirst. It restores dignity, empowers women, educates children, and strengthens entire communities. Together, we can plant seeds of hope that grow into lasting change” — Nermine Rubin

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water 4 Mercy, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty across Africa, is hosting two special events in Clearwater, Florida next week. Following a recent trip to Africa, founder Nermine Rubin is eager to share stories of remarkable progress and new opportunities during an evening of global flavors and faith in action at the International Food Festival Dinner on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The event will support life-changing water, agriculture, and education projects across AfricaThis exciting dinner fundraiser will unite attendees in celebrating diverse cuisines while directing 100% of proceeds toward the Water 4 Mercy Project, adopted in partnership with St. James the Greater Catholic Church in West Virginia.The event will take place at St. Michael's Church, Hall C & D, located at 2281 State Road 580, Clearwater, FL 33763. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with dinner priced at $30 per person. Tickets can be purchased online via QR code at water4mercy.org or at the St. Michael's Church office.Attendees will enjoy a multicultural dining experience that highlights the “Plant the Seed of Hope” theme, fostering community while advancing sustainable solutions in Africa.“This dinner will be more than a meal,” said Nermine Rubin, founder of Water 4 Mercy.. “It will be a call to action. By joining us, while savoring global flavors, you will be investing in clean water, thriving farms, and brighter futures for families who've known hardship for too long. Together, we can plant seeds of hope that grow into lasting change.”“Every time I visit Africa, I witness miracles happening through human hands,” Rubin continued. “People from all faiths and backgrounds, simply moved by compassion, are coming together, working side by side to make permanent change. Clean water does so much more than just quench thirst. It restores dignity, empowers women, educates children, and strengthens entire communities. That’s what gives me so much hope.”Water 4 Mercy’s innovative model combines access to clean water with cutting-edge agricultural training, empowering communities to achieve self-sufficiency. To date, the organization has transformed the lives of more than 87,000 individuals across 28 communities, delivering safe water, nutritious food, and sustainable education.Through one of its flagship Agricultural Innovation and Technology Centers (AITeC) in Embu, Kenya, Water 4 Mercy has provided world-class agricultural expertise to over 12,800 farmers and 450 students, cultivating a new generation of agronomists equipped to ensure food and nutritional security for years to come. Other agricultural innovation centers include Dodoma, Tanga, and Mbeya, Tanzania, as well as in Lusaka, Zambia,St. Michael's Church is proud to spotlight projects like the agricultural initiative for cloistered Sisters of Mt. Carmel in Nairobi, Kenya; the clean water and agriculture program serving 3,560 community members in Chituta Village, Zambia; and sponsorships for 20 students at AITeC.“I can’t wait to share what I’ve just seen in Africa,” Rubin shared. “The smiles, the hope, and the transformation that’s happening right now. It’s truly incredible. When communities are given the tools and knowledge to thrive, they lift themselves, and that’s the most powerful form of change.”Exclusive donor opportunities including a transformative trip to Kenya and Zambia from May 5–15, 2026, will offer participants a firsthand look at these impactful initiatives and the people whose lives have been changed through clean water and sustainable agriculture.Rubin will extend her engagement with the St. Michael's community as the featured speaker at the St. Michael's Women Council Meeting on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Her presentation will delve deeper into Water 4 Mercy’s mission and the urgent need for holistic, faith-driven solutions in Africa.“Faith is the foundation of everything we do,” Rubin emphasized. “When people unite in that mission, the ripple effects are endless. Clearwater has such a beautiful spirit of generosity, and I’m excited to see how many more hearts we can touch together next week.”About Water 4 Mercy, Inc.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity (EIN: 83-1742012) committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation, and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy fosters health, education, and economic growth, creating ripple effects that transform lives and secure futures. Learn more at www.water4mercy.org For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Water 4 Mercy is breaking the vicious cycle of thirst, hunger, and poverty. Learn more by visiting our website water4mercy.org

