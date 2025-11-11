Helping a Hero Honors Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday and Veterans Day with Call to Action

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge Meredith Iler - Founder, Helping a Hero Homes Program

Urges Americans to Transform Gratitude into Action for Wounded Veterans

Honoring our heroes means more than saying thank you — it means showing up, giving back, and making their lives better.” — Meredith Iler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping a Hero , one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations building specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans, is celebrating two historic milestones this week. The 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on November 10 and Veterans Day on November 11 are creating a renewed call for Americans to move beyond symbolic gestures of gratitude and take real action to support those who have sacrificed for our freedom.Meredith Iler, founder of the the Helping a Hero Homes Program shared the following reflection titled “Two Consecutive Days of Reflection – Marine Corps 250th and Veterans Day” to honor these back-to-back observances and to remind Americans that the best way to thank our heroes is through meaningful service and tangible support.Below is the text of her statement:Two Consecutive Days of Reflection - Marine Corps 250th and Veterans Day"This week, Americans will pause to recognize two powerful milestones that speak to the very heart of our national character, the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on November 10, and Veterans Day on November 11. These two consecutive days offer not only an opportunity for gratitude but also a moment of responsibility. They remind us that honoring service requires more than words or ceremony. It requires action.Since its founding in 1775, the Marine Corps has embodied the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment. For 250 years, Marines have stood at the forefront of every major conflict, defending freedom and protecting the values that define our Republic. From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror, they served with steadfast resolve and selfless dedication. The Marine Corps birthday is a celebration of that enduring legacy, but it is also a reminder that the duty to uphold these principles continues for each new generation.Yet behind the tradition, the parades, balls, and the cake-cutting lies something deeply human. Every Marine represents a story of sacrifice, of families who endure long separations, of lives changed by service. The Marine Corps has always asked more of its people, and in return, our nation must be willing to give back. Gratitude alone is not enough.That truth becomes even more evident the next day, on Veterans Day, when we honor all who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day asks every American to look beyond the holiday weekend and the sales promotions and instead focus on the people who have earned our thanks. It is a day to recognize the men and women who served, deployed, and returned home forever changed by their experience. True appreciation is not measured by the number of flags we wave, but by the actions we take to support veterans as they navigate life after service.In my work as Founder of Helping a Hero, I have seen firsthand how much difference that support can make. Our mission is to build specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans who served in the Global War on Terror. For these heroes, a home is a sanctuary that restores independence, dignity, and hope. When a veteran can roll into a shower or reach a countertop without assistance, they regain not just mobility but a measure of freedom. That is patriotism in practice.When we reflect on the Marine Corps’ milestone and Veterans Day together, we see that these two observances are connected. The Marine Corps’ 250 years tell a story of courage and resilience that has shaped our nation. Veterans Day extends that story into the present, reminding us that service does not end when the uniform comes off. Many Marines who once fought for their country now live among us as veterans striving to rebuild their lives and find new purpose.Their journey home can be just as challenging as any mission abroad. For some, battles are physical. For others, it is emotional or economic. In each case, the American people have an opportunity to play a vital role in their recovery. The spirit of service that has sustained our military for generations must now inspire us as citizens to serve those who once served us. Whether through volunteerism, mentorship, or support for organizations that meet veterans’ needs, every act of kindness reinforces the values our Marines and soldiers fought to defend.At Helping a Hero, we see the impact of that commitment every day. Each home we build is a tribute to the generosity of Americans who refuse to forget the price of freedom. Our recipients include Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors whose courage on the battlefield continues to inspire communities across the country. When they cross the threshold of a new home designed for their needs, they are reminded that America still cares. That message of hope and gratitude is the best gift we can offer this Veterans Day.To the Marines, happy 250th birthday. To all veterans, thank you for your service, sacrifice, and enduring strength. And to every American, let these two days be more than moments on the calendar. Let them be a renewed call to live with purpose, to give back, and to serve one another with the same honor and commitment our heroes have shown for generations.If you know a veteran who was severely wounded in service and may benefit from an adapted home, please visit HelpingAHero.org and nominate them. Together, we can ensure that those who fought for our freedom find comfort, dignity, and hope here at home."As the nation reflects on the Marine Corps’ 250 years of valor and honors all veterans this week, Helping a Hero continues its mission to ensure that those who have sacrificed for our freedoms are never forgotten. Through partnerships with builders, donors, and communities across America, the organization has empowered our veterans to live with renewed independence and dignity.Helping a Hero is one of the nation’s foremost nonprofits building specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans with severe injuries. The organization goes beyond housing—offering marriage and caregiver retreats, outdoor healing activities, and community reintegration support. Every home is a symbol of gratitude and a foundation for a brighter future.Join the 100 Homes ChallengeJohnny Morris, Founder and Lead Outfitter of Bass Pro Shops, has generously pledged 25% of the cost for the next 100 adapted homes. He’s calling on Americans and companies nationwide to step up and give back by joining the 100 Homes Challenge.Do you know a catastrophically wounded hero injured in the Global War on Terror who needs an adapted home? You can Nominate a Hero or Apply for a Home today at HelpingAHero.org.

Join the Helping A Hero, Johnny Morris 100 Homes Challenge!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.