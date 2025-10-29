NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. Samuel Mufson & Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental For 2025

NJ Top Dentists has recognized Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates based on merit for 2025.For more than three decades, Dr. Samuel Mufson has led Chestnut Ridge Dental with a vision rooted in compassion, innovation, and relationship-based care. “We maintain our tradition of warm, relationship-based care that’s defined us for over three decades,” he shares. His approach combines advanced technology with genuine connection, ensuring that every patient feels understood and valued.Under Dr. Mufson’s leadership, the practice continues to evolve through a commitment to precision and innovation. “We believe in flexible, individualized care,” he explains. “Every smile is unique, and our role is to craft treatments that enhance both function and aesthetics.” From digital imaging and AI-guided smile design to Invisalign, laser dentistry, and same-day restorations, Chestnut Ridge Dental is at the forefront of dental innovation. Prevention and education are also central to his philosophy—helping patients understand that investing in their oral health is an investment in their overall well-being.Dr. Joseph Lota, who was recently named one of New Jersey Magazine’s Top Dentists and New Jersey Monthly’s Top Dentists, remains steadfast in his mission to provide the highest quality of care to the community. Chestnut Ridge Dental is widely recognized for its comprehensive services that help patients achieve and maintain healthy, beautiful smiles for life. From routine exams to advanced procedures such as oral surgery, Invisalign, crowns, and cosmetic treatments, their offerings reflect a commitment to innovation and excellence.“Being an active participant in various dental organizations allows me the opportunity to be continually updated on all the latest advancements in dental medicine,” Dr. Lota shares. He is a member of the American Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association, and Bergen County Dental Society.Dr. Mufson and Dr. Lota are known for creating personalized treatment plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient, ensuring both comfort and precision in every visit. Their patient-centered approach, combined with a focus on progressive dentistry, ensures that all patients receive high-quality care, from routine checkups to advanced dental procedures.The team prides itself on fostering a welcoming and professional atmosphere. Patients benefit from specialized services such as TMJ-TMD therapy, oral and maxillofacial surgery, Glow Whitening, and sleep apnea devices—all under one roof.Together, Dr. Mufson and Dr. Lota uphold Chestnut Ridge Dental’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and compassionate care—ensuring every patient leaves with a smile that reflects true confidence and health.For more information about Dr. Samuel Mufson and Dr. Joseph Lota, Jr. or to schedule an appointment at Chestnut Ridge Dental Associates, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/chestnutridgedental/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

