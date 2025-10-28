Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses official opening of 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Indaba, 29 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Mondli Gungubele (MP), will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the Second Annual Cybersecurity Indaba, under the theme “Next-Gen Cybersecurity: Innovating for Tomorrow’s Challenges.”

The gathering, hosted by CyberM8, in alignment with Global Cybersecurity Awareness Month, amplifies South Africa’s role in the global movement to promote safer, and more resilient digital ecosystems.

The Indaba brings together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to shape the future of cybersecurity across Africa through thought-provoking discussions, expertled panels, and the presentation of cutting-edge academic research.

The visit is scheduled as follows:

Date: 29 October 2025 (Wednesday)

Time: 08:00am-17:00

Venue: Innovation Hub, Pretoria, Gauteng

