UAP Detection and Tracking Summit Unites Global Experts on the Forefront of UAP Discovery

Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Transparency Take Center Stage in the Next Phase of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Research.

Ignoring anomalous objects in our airspace and oceans is no longer a responsible option.” — Reed Summers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 UAP Detection and Tracking Summit, taking place February 7–8, 2026, will be a virtual global conference that brings together leading scientists, technologists, and policymakers to address the growing presence of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in our skies and oceans.

U.S. Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO) will deliver the opening address, “In Our Skies: The Current State of Unidentified Aerospace–Undersea Phenomena.” His remarks will examine persistent aerial and undersea anomalies observed near sensitive airspace and critical infrastructure. Rep. Burlison will outline implications for flight safety, territorial sovereignty, and congressional oversight, highlighting recent bipartisan action and the need for robust data infrastructure to inform transparency and policy.

“Ignoring anomalous objects in our airspace and oceans is no longer a responsible option,” said Reed Summers, organizer of the UAP Summit and Director of Strategy at the Human Institute. “And no single group can solve this alone. We need international collaboration around detection methods and technologies, calibrated sensors, standardized data infrastructure, and systematic analysis, so the global scientific community can compare results, test hypotheses, and move the conversation forward with real data.”

A Call for Scientific Accountability

Far from another speculative “UAP conference,” this event marks a decisive shift toward data-driven detection, scientific inquiry, and global collaboration. Participants will explore the real-world technologies, analytical methods, and policy frameworks needed to monitor UAP across air, sea, and space and generate breakthrough findings for society and decision-makers.

The fully virtual Summit will feature 30 speakers, 14 sessions, and 3 interactive panels, focusing on UAP detection science, technology standards, data sharing, and models for international cooperation. Programming will also include frontline insights from recent field campaigns, as well as sessions exploring UAP, Society, and the Media, discussing avenues for public engagement, citizen science, and responsible media coverage.

Why This Summit Is Different

Public trust begins with public data, and this is a call for Congress to move the UAP issue beyond speculation and into measurable, verifiable science. Unlike previous conferences that dwell on sightings or whistleblower testimony, the 2026 UAP Detection and Tracking Summit is targeted on advancing society’s capability to detect UAP and generate publicly available data and analysis. Panels, workshops, and presentations will address:

• Detectable Signatures of UAP: defining measurable phenomena across multiple sensor systems.

• AI and Spectrum Analysis: distinguishing anomalies from drones, satellites, or conventional craft.

• Fragmented Data Silos: developing shared frameworks for global collaboration.

• Policy and Oversight: improving transparency between public, private, and defense sectors.

• Citizen Science Initiatives: building open-source networks for data collection and analysis.

A Global, Science-Based Approach to UAP Research

The Summit will feature a diverse international community of scientists, engineers, and researchers, including expert speakers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Norway.

Participants are actively engaged in aerospace physics, space situational awareness, oceanic and undersea detection, AI and machine learning, sensor fusion, astrophysical data analysis, and defense-adjacent research.

The event also features an international panel on “International UAP Detection and Tracking” and sessions exploring how ground and space-based sensing of the upper atmosphere and near-space domains can deliver validated UAP observations and data.

A Turning Point for UAP Research

With mounting public demand for credible information and increased legislative pressure for transparency, 2026 marks a turning point for how society engages with the UAP issue.

“Legislative momentum has played a significant role in accelerating this shift. From congressional hearings and mandated reporting requirements, policymakers are increasingly acknowledging that unexplained aerial and undersea phenomena present scientific, safety, and governance challenges that merit formal study,” states Rich Hoffman, Strategic Advisor to the UAP Summit.

The UAP Tracking and Detection Summit convenes amid growing legislative activity at both the federal and state levels, reflecting increased public demand for accountability, standardized data collection, and scientific oversight related to UAP.

Event Details

Event: 2026 UAP Detection and Tracking Summit

Dates: February 7–8, 2026

Format: Two-day virtual global Summit

Website: www.UAPSummit.org

Registration: 2026 UAP Detection and Tracking Summit

About the UAP Detection and Tracking Summit

The UAP Detection and Tracking Summit is an independent, interdisciplinary event dedicated to advancing the global understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) through technology, transparency, and scientific rigor.

For Media Requests:

Deborah West

westdeb7@gmail.com

(346) 320-7693

