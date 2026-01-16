Vermont Bill Establishes Statewide Task Force to Scientifically Evaluate Unidentified Aerial Activity

The bill assigns responsibility for the scientific analysis of reported aerial activity to the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies.

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) announced its selection as the principal scientific analyst for data and evidence related to unidentified anomalous phenomena in a new bill introduced in the Vermont Legislature.

Vermont is taking a proactive, science-driven approach to public and aviation safety with the introduction of H. 654, legislation creating a statewide framework to evaluate and respond to unusual aerial activity. This includes drones, balloons, and other objects that could affect aviation, infrastructure, or public safety.

The bill establishes the Vermont Airspace Safety and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force. This multi-agency advisory body brings together leaders from state government, law enforcement, the military, aviation, and the scientific and technical communities, while coordinating with federal partners. The Task Force is designed to evaluate incoming reports, assess risks to public and aviation safety, and coordinate scientific and interagency analysis. It would help Vermont respond responsibly to airspace anomalies while maintaining public confidence and transparency.

“As aerial activity grows nationwide, states are encountering new challenges that require proactive solutions,” said Rep. Troy Headrick (I-Burlington), the bill’s sponsor. “H.654 ensures Vermont is prepared. It gives our state the tools to respond responsibly, with science, transparency, and collaboration guiding every decision.”

While the Federal Aviation Administration retains regulatory authority over airspace, Vermont’s task force would focus on risk assessment, emergency coordination, and public communication, and apply scrutiny to emerging reports and trends.

To ensure scientific integrity and technical oversight, the bill names the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) as the Task Force’s principal scientific analyst. SCU is a nonprofit research group composed of scientists, engineers, and former military and law enforcement professionals who specialize in the study of unexplained aerial phenomena. Their role is to apply rigorous scientific methods to analyze reports and provide Vermont officials with credible insights to inform public safety policy and response.

“While most reports turn out to be ordinary objects, a few may reveal phenomena we do not yet fully understand,” said Robert Powell, founding executive board member of SCU and an expert with a history of advising on government policy regarding UAP. “Vermont’s framework ensures that every report is handled thoughtfully, with science and public safety guiding every step.”

Americans for Safe Aerospace (ASA) has already pledged its support for the bill, and Ryan Graves, ASA’s founder and executive director, commented, “Vermont’s approach recognizes that coordinated airspace safety requires technical expertise, multi-agency collaboration, and transparent reporting mechanisms.”

The task force, as laid out in H.654, includes representatives from:

• The Vermont Department of Public Safety and Agency of Transportation, serving as co-chairs;

• The Vermont National Guard;

• The Vermont Bureau of Criminal Investigation;

• Vermont airport system representatives;

• Academic experts in aerospace and atmospheric science;

• Independent specialists in radar and sensor systems; and

• The Vermont Intelligence Center.

By providing advanced scientific analysis, SCU will enable the task force to apply rigorous standards to incoming data. This collaboration will streamline the identification of anomalies and result in actionable frameworks for state reporting, public outreach, and emergency coordination.

“I can foresee a time in the not-so-distant future when the legislature will be called upon to develop policy pertaining to our airspace,” said Rep. Headrick. “We will need data to create that policy. This task force begins the process of collecting that data so it will be ready.”

The legislation requires the task force to hold public meetings at least once per year, ensuring transparency and giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide input. Annual reports would be submitted to the Governor and relevant legislative committees, summarizing findings, assessing risks, and offering guidance on improving coordination, research, and communication.

Vermont’s initiative is designed to serve as a model for states that have recently begun examining similar challenges, particularly in relation to drones and other aerial activity near airports and critical infrastructure. H.654 demonstrates how states can combine scientific expertise with government coordination to anticipate risks, respond efficiently, and maintain public trust.

“This legislation represents a proactive, evidence-based approach to airspace safety,” said Rep. Headrick. “By bringing together scientific experts and government partners, Vermont can respond confidently to emerging aerial activity, protect the public, support pilots, and provide a framework that other states can replicate.”

About the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU)

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a nonprofit interdisciplinary research organization dedicated to the scientific investigation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Composed of scientists, engineers, former military and intelligence professionals, and law enforcement experts, SCU applies rigorous analytical methods and advanced tools to evaluate aerial and anomalous phenomena. SCU collaborates with government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to ensure objective, evidence-based analysis, enhance reporting systems, and provide actionable insights to improve public safety and airspace security. Its research supports transparency, responsible evaluation, and the advancement of scientific understanding of phenomena that are not readily explained by conventional technologies.

For more information, visit www.explorescu.org

