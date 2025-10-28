AARP Data Highlights the Concerns of Maryland's 1,164,000 Family Caregivers

The report captures the story of Marylanders caring for loved ones of all ages. Nearly 1.2 million Marylanders are caring for a loved one.

Caregivers face substantial financial and work /life stress, and express a need for tools and resources.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New AARP caregiving data released today, Caregiving in the U.S. 2025: Caring Across States , finds that 24% of adults in Maryland — approximately 1,164,000 people — are family caregivers, providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to older parents, spouses, and other loved ones.“When a loved one needs help, family members, friends, and neighbors step up—that’s what we do,” said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. “But too often, caregivers carry this responsibility alone, usually putting their finances, health and jobs at risk. As our state population ages, the demand for care will only grow. With the release of this new data and ahead of the 2026 legislative session, AARP Maryland is urging policymakers at every level to act now to help family caregivers save money, time and get their needed support.”A 2023 study by AARP Research found that family caregivers in Maryland provide 710 million hours of unpaid care annually, valued at $12.5 billion. Without them, many older residents would be forced into expensive nursing homes, with taxpayers covering the costs. Their caregiving duties include bathing, meal preparation, managing medications, arranging transportation, and handling medical tasks, often with little or no training.But the burden on our family caregivers is substantial—financially, physically, and emotionally.• 80% of caregivers pay out of their pockets to help meet their loved ones’ needs, averaging $7,200 yearly.• In Maryland, 39% of family caregivers report financial setbacks— taking on debt, draining savings, or struggling to afford basics like food and medicine.• And 64% of our state’s caregivers also juggle full- or part-time jobs. Many must reduce work hours or leave the workforce entirely due to caregiving responsibilities, jeopardizing their own long-term financial security.AARP Maryland is fighting for commonsense solutions to save caregivers money and time and provide greater support, including:• A state tax credit for caregivers in Maryland to ease their financial burden• financial relief for family caregivers through the Caregiver Expense Grant Program;• a well-trained workforce to meet the growing demand for services;• updated treatment information through health outreach programs on brain health and dementia care;• establishing and maintaining an online directory of home care providers in the State; and,• strengthening the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, which protects residents’ rights and well-being.And at the federal level, AARP is working to save caregivers money through the Credit for Caring Act, a proposed federal tax credit of up to $5,000 for working caregivers, and the Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act, which would expand flexible spending and health savings account uses.This National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Maryland encourages everyone to support caregivers and join the growing movement of Americans raising their voices for change. Join AARP’s I Am a Caregiver movement and tell lawmakers it’s time to support those who care.To access free caregiver tools and local resource guides, visit:• AARP’s state-by-state Family Caregiver Resource Guides to help family caregivers access key programs, services, and agencies right in their community.• AARP’s online Caregiving Hub has tools and information in English and Spanish.• AARP and United Way Worldwide’s 211 program connects family caregivers to essential local services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline.• AARP’s official caregiving Facebook group serves as a place for family caregivers nationwide to connect, share practical tips, offer support, and discuss their shared experiences.For Maryland caregivers:• AARP Maryland has compiled a statewide directory of resources to assist family caregivers in English and Spanish.• AARP Maryland’s caregiver directory for AAPINH communities is online at aarp.org/md.

AARP EVP Nancy LeaMond Speaks Our for Family Caregivers

