AARP Maryland Provides Critical Support to Flood-Stricken Westernport Community

As Westernport, MD, families continue to recover from the Spring floods, AARP Maryland is providing vital supplies to help them prepare for the winter.

Westernport’s older adults are facing a harsh winter. AARP is proud to stand with this community and provide support where it’s needed most.” — Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State Director

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to devastating floods that impacted Westernport, Maryland and surrounding areas in Allegany and Garrett counties in the Spring, AARP Maryland is donating $10,000 to support recovery efforts for older residents and families facing urgent needs ahead of the winter season.AARP Maryland is announcing the donation as Westernport hosts Recovery Celebration Day on October 3, 2025.The flooding caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, leaving the community with an estimated $16 million in repair needs. After being denied federal relief assistance by FEMA, Westernport is relying on state aid and support from organizations like AARP to help residents recover and rebuild.The AARP Maryland grant will fund critical items for families living in the town’s flood zone, including carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, oil-filled heaters and dehumidifiers, and a toolkit for the fire company to help improve emergency response. The carbon monoxide alarms are particularly important, as residents of older homes and families who lost heaters and furnaces in the flooding may find themselves using alternative heat sources when the cold weather sets in.“This is a moment for compassion and action,” said Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State Director. “Westernport’s older adults are facing a harsh winter. AARP is proud to stand with this community and provide support where it’s needed most. We hope this donation sends a message that no Marylander should be left behind in times of crisis. AARP is one of several community groups supporting Westernport in the aftermath of the floods, and we hope to encourage additional support moving forward.”“We are deeply appreciative of the AARP Maryland funding, which will greatly assist community residents impacted by the flooding this past spring,” said Jonathan Dayton, executive director of the Maryland Rural Health Association , who is coordinating the relief effort. “Recognizing that recovery often spans weeks, months, and sometimes even years, and with many homes still lacking essential services like heat and water while repairs continue, we are hopeful that these heaters will offer a secure and dependable source of warmth throughout the winter months as furnace repairs are finalized. The carbon monoxide alarms will provide early detection to ensure resident safety and potentially save lives, and the fire extinguishers will be readily available for any winter emergencies. Furthermore, I would like to emphasize that the upcoming months will be exceptionally cold and challenging, making it crucial that families of all ages have access to the necessities they require, and that no one is overlooked.”For more information about AARP Maryland’s community initiatives, visit www.aarp.org/md For information about Westernport Recovery Celebration Day, visit the Potomac Fire Company No. 2 on Facebook at facebook.com/Thebestofthesouthside.###

