Operation Green Light Highlights Veterans, Military Members and their Families

Veterans at a local VA center.

November 4 to 11, 2025, shine a green light to show support for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARP Maryland is proud to announce its participation in Operation Green Light , a nationwide initiative led by the National Association of Counties (NACo) to honor and support veterans, active-duty service members, and their families during National Veterans and Military Families Month. From November 4 to 11, 2025, AARP Maryland encourages residents, businesses, and local organizations to light their exteriors green as a visible symbol of appreciation and hope.Operation Green Light aims to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face when transitioning to civilian life, such as accessing health care, jobs, and housing. The green light acts as a symbol of support, reminding veterans that their service is acknowledged and appreciated.“AARP Maryland is deeply committed to supporting those who have served our country,” said Nancy Carr, Associate State Director for Communications. “According to the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families, our state is home to approximately 360,000 veterans and another 100,000 active duty service members, Reservists, National Guard, and dependents. They are our friends, families and neighbors. When you participate in Operation Green Light, you’re sending a clear message to our veterans: you are seen, you are appreciated, and you are not alone.”Participation is simple:• Replace an exterior light with a green bulb.• Share photos on social media using #OperationGreenLight and #AARPMarylandSupportsVets.• Encourage neighbors and local businesses to join the movement.Throughout November, AARP Maryland will also share resources and information throughout the week to help veterans and their families connect with the services and support available in their communities. To learn about AARP’s work and access resources for veterans , visit aarp.org/veterans.For more information about Operation Green Light and how to get involved, visit www.naco.org/operationgreenlight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.