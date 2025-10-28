Rainbow trout stocking schedule for November 2025 in the Magic Valley Region

As temperatures begin to drop, hatchery rainbow trout stocking across the Magic Valley Region starts to slow down. However, if you’re in the Filer area, both the Filer Pond and Filer Kids Pond remain great local fishing spots throughout the colder months.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in November, all in the Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.