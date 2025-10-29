F&G temporarily closes public access at the Eagle Fish Hatchery for asphalt resurfacing

Idaho Fish and Game is temporarily closing sportsmen access at the Eagle Fish Hatchery while construction crews resurface roads and parking lots on the property. The closure is from Monday to Friday and is expected to last until Nov. 7.

Please note that public visitation to the Eagle Fish Hatchery will be closed during this time as well.

For more information, contact Eagle Fish Hatchery Manager Dan Baker at (208) 939-4114 or the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa at (208) 465-8465.