Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,975 in the last 365 days.

F&G temporarily closes public access at the Eagle Fish Hatchery for asphalt resurfacing

Idaho Fish and Game is temporarily closing sportsmen access at the Eagle Fish Hatchery while construction crews resurface roads and parking lots on the property. The closure is from Monday to Friday and is expected to last until Nov. 7. 

Please note that public visitation to the Eagle Fish Hatchery will be closed during this time as well. 

For more information, contact Eagle Fish Hatchery Manager Dan Baker at (208) 939-4114 or the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa at (208) 465-8465. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

F&G temporarily closes public access at the Eagle Fish Hatchery for asphalt resurfacing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more