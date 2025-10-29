Fish and Game seeks public’s help with two wildlife crimes in Osburn

These types of crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources. Fish and wildlife in Idaho belong to all Idahoans, and crimes such as these steal from everyone who values and enjoys them.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. Tips can also be reported online.

A monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly helps identify the person(s) involved and leads to any relevant charges.