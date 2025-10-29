Submit Release
Aerial herbicide spraying will close portion of Boise River WMA for about three days during the week of Nov. 3

A portion of the Boise Front segment of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area will be closed for about three days during the week of Nov. 3, to ensure public safety while herbicide is applied in the area burned by the 2024 Valley Fire. 

Part of ongoing, post-fire rehabilitation efforts on the WMA, crews will be applying herbicide both by helicopter and on the ground to target rush skeletonweed, cheatgrass, and medusahead rye. 

The exact dates of the closure will depend on weather conditions. Fish and Game staff will have signs posted around the WMA and staff stationed at trailheads to keep people out while the spraying is taking place.

