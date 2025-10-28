Business Reporter: Integrating continuous improvement into a business’s DNA

What high-pressure, low-margin manufacturing sectors can do to stay ahead of the game

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, dss+, an operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries, talks about how the concept of continuous improvement (CI) can be integrated into each aspect of an F&B company’s operation, including leadership and management. Leaders must incorporate CI into their daily work, which should also involve going to Gemba – regular floor walks where they can learn firsthand about bottlenecks and quality risks that need to be addressed. It’s also key that standard operating procedures (SOPs) get updated in line with the latest improvements, so better methods become the standard.Continuous improvement can bring the best results only if employees have the right skills and toolkit to apply it. Tools essential in the food industry include waste identification, 5 Whys, PDCA, root-cause basics, Lean and 6 Sigma. On the job training and cross-functional performance improvement teams (PIT) are also effective methods when creating a CI-driven culture. Results, as well as the improvement process itself must be continuously tracked through metrics such as the number of ideas submitted and implemented, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), waste, changeover time or the financial impact of improvements. Meanwhile, organisational-level targets – for example the percentage of on-time delivery – should get broken down into supporting targets for production, maintenance and supply chain to ensure that every level supports the same outcome. For CI to become an integral part of the culture not just a programme, it must be integrated into strategy and governance too.To learn more about how CI capabilities can be built and sustained, read the full article here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by our purpose, we help organisations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success.We engage deeply within organisations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. We combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centred approach and data-driven insight.

