DonutNV Unveils Seasonal Blueberry Cobbler Mini Donuts — Available Until May 31st
The Blueberry Cobbler mini's pair beautifully with DonutNV’s fresh-squeezed Blueberry Lemonade, offered both iced and frozen for a refreshing complement to the warm mini donuts. Guests can enjoy the classic combination of warm, cake-style mini donuts with tangy blueberry lemonade — ideal for spring gatherings, office treats and sweet indulgences.
The seasonal campaign runs through May 31st at select locations across the country. To find your nearest DonutNV location or to book a donut truck for your next event or party, visit DonutNV.com.
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