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DonutNV Unveils Seasonal Blueberry Cobbler Mini Donuts — Available Until May 31st

Photo of mini donuts on a pedestal with a blueberry glaze topping and white chocolate chips

Donut miss the DonutNV Flavor of the Month, Blueberry Cobbler

Fresh Squeezed Blueberry Lemonade, the perfect pairing with Blueberry Cobbler mini donuts!

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonutNV is excited to announce the launch of its newest seasonal campaign featuring Blueberry Cobbler mini donuts, available at select locations across the country available now through May 31st. This limited-time menu feature celebrates the spring season with a homemade blueberry glaze, a crunchy Golden Oreo crumb topping and a finish of white chocolate chips for a perfectly balanced sweet-and-tart treat.

The Blueberry Cobbler mini's pair beautifully with DonutNV’s fresh-squeezed Blueberry Lemonade, offered both iced and frozen for a refreshing complement to the warm mini donuts. Guests can enjoy the classic combination of warm, cake-style mini donuts with tangy blueberry lemonade — ideal for spring gatherings, office treats and sweet indulgences.

The seasonal campaign runs through May 31st at select locations across the country. To find your nearest DonutNV location or to book a donut truck for your next event or party, visit DonutNV.com.

Media & Communications Team
DonutNV Franchising Inc.
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DonutNV Unveils Seasonal Blueberry Cobbler Mini Donuts — Available Until May 31st

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


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