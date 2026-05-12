DonutNV Franchising Raises More Than $635,000 for Local Causes in 2025

DonutNV Franchisees gather at Ole Red Orlando for the 2nd DonutNV Franchise Conference

100+ Franchisees Partner to Raise Funds for Local Communities Across 25 States to Support Schools, Organizations, and Nonprofits

Seeing our franchisees rally behind local causes and pour their energy into making a difference has been truly inspiring.” — Alex Gingold, Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV Franchising Inc. and its network of more than 100 franchisees is proud to announce that they collectively raised more than $635,000 for local charities, schools, and community organizations in 2025.Across the 25 states where DonutNV operates, franchisees contributed more than $475,000 through fundraising events and partnerships with local groups. This community-focused approach is a core element of the DonutNV model, which emphasizes giving back to the neighborhoods that support its local entrepreneurs. By collaborating with schools, nonprofits, youth programs, and other worthy causes, DonutNV mobile donut trucks help turn sweet treats into meaningful support for important community initiatives.In November 2025, DonutNV amplified its impact through a major partnership with Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame player Donald Driver. The collaboration raised more than $160,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, bringing the company’s total fundraising impact for the year to more than $635,000.“Seeing our franchisees rally behind local causes and pour their energy into making a difference has been truly inspiring,” said Alex Gingold, Co-Founder of DonutNV. “They live our mission every day—making the world a sweeter place one donut at a time—while supporting the communities that have welcomed them. We’re incredibly proud of their dedication and encourage more organizations to reach out to their local DonutNV franchisee in 2026 to raise some dough for their cause.”DonutNV’s unique mobile donut experience combines fresh, made-to-order mini donuts and premium beverages with a fun, engaging presence at events, fundraisers, and private bookings. The company remains committed to empowering local franchise owners who are passionate about both business success and community impact.Organizations interested in partnering with DonutNV for fundraising events are invited to connect with their nearest franchisee. To find a local DonutNV truck and book an event, visit DonutNV.com

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