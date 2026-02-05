DonutNV of Egg Harbor New Jersey Honored with Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce Small Business Excellence Award

Chip and Ruth Berdinis Accept The 2025 Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce Small Business Excellence Award

Chip and Ruth have built more than a successful business, they’ve created meaningful connections and a lasting positive impact that exemplifies the best of our local business community.” — Danielle Norcross

EGG HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV of Egg Harbor, locally owned and operated by Chip and Ruth Berdinis, has been named the recipient of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce 2025 Small Business Excellence Award. The award recognizes small businesses that demonstrate sustained growth, innovation, commitment to excellence, active community involvement, and outstanding integrity—qualities the Berdinis family has exemplified throughout their operation.Since launching their two DonutNV trailers, Chip and Ruth have delivered fresh, made-to-order donuts across South Jersey while building a trusted local brand known for creativity, quality, and exceptional customer service. The team donated more than $3,000 in 2025 to local causes through fundraising and community events, reinforcing their commitment to giving back to the neighborhoods they serve.“We’re honored to be recognized by the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce,” said Chip and Ruth Berdinis. “This award reflects the hard work of our entire team and the support of the Egg Harbor Township community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors and look forward to continuing to grow and give back.”The Chamber’s Small Business Excellence Award celebrates businesses that achieve outstanding success through innovation, resilience, and community engagement. “We are proud to recognize DonutNV of Egg Harbor with the 2025 Small Business Excellence Award,” said Danielle Norcross, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “Chip and Ruth have built more than a successful business, they’ve created meaningful connections and a lasting positive impact that exemplifies the best of our local business community." Selection criteria include evidence of sustained business growth, innovative products or delivery models, commitment to excellence, active community involvement, and an outstanding reputation—areas where DonutNV of Egg Harbor stood out to the selection committee.“This recognition underscores the impact small businesses have on local economies and communities,” said Amanda Gingold, President and Co-Founder of DonutNV. “Their entrepreneurial spirit and community-first approach are exactly what DonutNV is built on. We’re proud of their accomplishment and the example they set for franchisees everywhere.”DonutNV of Egg Harbor operates throughout the Southern New Jersey region, serving at festivals, fundraisers, sporting events, and private gatherings. To find their upcoming events or to book a truck for your next party , visit DonutNV.com

