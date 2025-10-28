Signature Athletics & NHL Forward Liam O’Brien Launch Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. Collaboration Benefiting Youth Sports

Signature Athletics & Liam O’Brien launch Spicy Tuna Sporting Co.—a sushi-themed merch line donating 10% to youth hockey, dropping Oct 28th.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Athletics, the #1 youth sports ecosystem, has partnered with Utah Mammoth forward Liam O’Brien to launch Spicy Tuna Sporting Co., a new merchandise collaboration celebrating one of hockey’s most entertaining personalities.

The collection pays homage to O’Brien’s colorful “Spicy Tuna” nickname — a moniker befitting his fearless, hard-nosed style of play — and will donate 10% of all proceeds to support youth hockey programs. Launching October 28, 2025, the line features exclusive apparel that fuses O’Brien’s gritty on-ice persona with a playful, sushi-inspired design.

Launch Date: October 28, 2025

Merchandise Items: Hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, and hat– each adorned with a playful sushi-roll-meets-hockey motif

Philanthropic Cause: 10% of all net proceeds will go toward youth hockey initiatives, advancing Signature Athletics’ mission to ensure “No Kid Left Behind in Sport™” by expanding access and opportunity for young athletes

Availability: The Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. line will be sold through the Signature Locker online store for fans worldwide

The Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. collection’s branding cleverly merges O’Brien’s on-ice identity with a sushi theme. The graphic logo features hockey pucks reimagined as spicy tuna sushi rolls, complete with hockey sticks serving as chopsticks. This creative design is a direct nod to the nickname that O’Brien embraced upon arriving in Utah – a nickname that quickly made him a fan favorite. In fact, during the team’s inaugural fan event in Salt Lake City, O’Brien grabbed the microphone and worked the crowd into a frenzy, telling them to call him “Spicy Tuna” as the arena roared in approval. Now that same energy and persona are captured in a fun, tangible way through this apparel collaboration.

A Collaboration That Gives Back

Beyond celebrating a beloved player’s personality, the Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to give back to the community. Signature Athletics – whose foundation is dedicated to creating access to sport for 10 million kids by 2030 – developed this project with O’Brien to support youth athletics. Kylee Renouf, Director of Marketing at Signature Athletics (and President of the Signature Foundation), explained the significance of the initiative:

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Liam on Spicy Tuna Sporting Co.,” said Renouf. “At Signature, we believe sport has the power to change lives, so it was important to us that this merch line not only celebrates a fan favorite, but also helps more kids get in the game.” Renouf noted that the project aligns with Signature’s broader mission of expanding youth sports access and ensuring no child is left on the sidelines.

O’Brien, 30, has been heavily involved in community outreach throughout his career – from volunteering at adaptive hockey clinics to donating equipment to inclusive sports teams. He jumped at the opportunity to use his nickname and platform for a good cause. Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien expressed his enthusiasm for the youth sports focus, reflecting on how hockey shaped his own life:

“Hockey gave me so much as a kid, and I want other young players to have those same opportunities,” O’Brien said. “When Signature Athletics approached me with the idea, I was all in. Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. lets fans join us in supporting the next generation. If we can get more kids playing sports and smiling, that’s a win bigger than any game.”

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is building the future of youth sports by uniting technology, community programs, and purpose to create lasting impact. Founded in Florida by former athletes, Signature delivers performance equipment, on-demand team apparel, and community-driven initiatives that remove barriers to play.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including Signature Sports Brands, Signature Locker, Signature Media, and the Signature Foundation, the company is on a mission to provide access to sport for 10 million kids by 2030. Signature Athletics proves that innovation and impact can go hand in hand, redefining what it means to build a sports brand with purpose.

About Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien & the Utah Mammoth

Liam O’Brien is a Canadian professional hockey forward currently playing for the Utah Mammoth in the NHL. Known for his gritty, physical style of play, O’Brien earned the nickname “Spicy Tuna” and quickly became one of the Utah franchise’s most popular players. He joined the Mammoth during the team’s inaugural season following the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City in 2024. Off the ice, O’Brien is admired for his community involvement, from donating hockey gear to inclusive teams to mentoring young athletes, exemplifying the spirit of giving back through sport. The Utah Mammoth are the NHL’s newest team, bringing professional hockey to Utah’s enthusiastic fan base. The team and its players, like O’Brien, have embraced opportunities to engage with the community as they establish their legacy in Salt Lake City.

For more information on the Spicy Tuna Sporting Co. collaboration, visit Signature Locker’s website or follow @spicytunasportingco on Instagram, @officialbigtuna for Liam O’Brien, and Signature Athletics @signature_athletics across social media.

Shop the collection here: https://signaturelocker.com/collections/spicy-tuna-sports-club-field-hockey-0746?_pos=1&_psq=tuna&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Join us in ordering a “Spicy Tuna” of your own and supporting youth sports with style.

