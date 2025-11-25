The Signature Foundation and Kids Lacrosse Africa Share a Message of Gratitude and Hope This Thanksgiving Week

KLA x Signature Foundation Fundraiser

The Signature Foundation and Kids Lacrosse Africa celebrate gratitude and growth in Uganda, uplifting youth through sport, scholarships, and community programs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families across the United States gather to reflect on gratitude this Thanksgiving Week, The Signature Foundation and Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA) are honoring the spirit of the season by celebrating the resilience, joy, and determination of the children and communities they serve in Uganda.

With more than 300 youth athletes playing and learning through lacrosse, over 20 students receiving full scholarships that cover school fees, meals, and uniforms, and more than $50,000 invested this year into building a permanent KLA home in Jinja, the organizations say there is much to be thankful for, and even more to look forward to.

“Visiting Uganda this year changed my life,” said Dan Soviero, CEO of Signature Athletics and Co-Founder of The Signature Foundation. “Standing on the field in Jinja, surrounded by kids who radiate joy despite tremendous challenges, reminded me what true purpose feels like. This work is not about sport alone. It’s about hope, access, and the belief that every child deserves a chance to dream.”

The Signature Foundation and KLA expressed special gratitude for the volunteer coaches, donors, and local leaders who have poured into the mission. Their efforts have made it possible for KLA to expand school partnerships, deliver meals to families, and offer safe, supportive spaces for children to grow both academically and athletically.

“As we prepare to expand into Adjumani and Palisa in 2026, we are incredibly grateful for the community that continues to lift this mission forward,” said Andrew Mamawi, Executive Director of Kids Lacrosse Africa. “Every act of generosity, every hour volunteered, every dollar given, it is all felt on the ground, and it all changes lives.”

This Thanksgiving Week, the organizations are encouraging supporters to channel gratitude into impact by contributing to their $60,000 fundraising goal for 2026. These funds will directly support scholarships, meals, coaches’ leadership development, and the launch of new programming in underserved regions.

“Thanksgiving is a moment to reflect on what we have and what we can give,” Soviero said. “If you’ve ever believed in the power of sport to change a child’s future, now is a meaningful time to join us.”

To support Kids Lacrosse Africa, visit www.signature-foundation.org

About Kids Lacrosse Africa

Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA) is a Uganda-based youth development program that uses the sport of lacrosse to educate, empower, and build strong character in children. Through partnerships with schools and communities, KLA provides coaching, mentorship, meals, and scholarships that create long-term opportunities for youth across Uganda.

About The Signature Foundation

The Signature Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding global access to sport, education, and opportunity. Since 2019, the Foundation has partnered with Kids Lacrosse Africa to build sustainable youth programs, fund scholarships, and support infrastructure development that empowers future generations.

