The Signature Foundation and Kids Lacrosse Africa Launch Fundraiser to Empower Youth Through Sport and Education

The Signature Foundation & Kids Lacrosse Africa launch a new fundraiser to expand access to sport, education, and leadership opportunities for youth in Uganda.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA), in partnership with The Signature Foundation, today announced the start of its 2025–2026 fundraising initiative, beginning November 6. This global effort will bring together athletes, families, and supporters to expand access to education and mentorship for children across Uganda through the power of sport.

Building Futures Through Sport

Over the past year, KLA has reached more than 300 children, partnered with seven schools, and provided 20 scholarships covering tuition, meals, and supplies for students who might otherwise be unable to attend school. The program’s graduates have achieved a 100 percent primary school completion rate, far surpassing national averages, and continue to lead both on and off the field.

“Kids Lacrosse Africa isn’t just about playing a game; it’s about changing lives,” said Andrew Mamawi, Executive Director of KLA. “Every stick in a child’s hand represents a door to education, confidence, and community. This support helps us keep those doors open.”

Expanding to Reach More Communities

In 2026, Kids Lacrosse Africa will expand beyond its home base in Jinja to reach Adjumani and Palisa, launching a Coaches Training and Leadership Academy that equips alumni to mentor the next generation of athletes and leaders. The initiative will also provide additional scholarships, school partnerships, and community programs that deliver meals, mentorship, and safe spaces for children to learn and grow.

“Our goal is to create a cycle of leadership,” said Maddie Soviero, Director of International Efforts for The Signature Foundation. “KLA graduates are returning as coaches, teachers, and mentors. This effort fuels that powerful ripple effect.”

A Call to Join the Movement

Through storytelling, on-the-ground updates, and global community engagement, supporters will see firsthand how their contributions create lasting change. They will meet young scholars like Caroline and local coaches like Dan, whose journey from player to mentor exemplifies the mission of Kids Lacrosse Africa.

Funds raised will directly support:

•Scholarships for students in need

•Meals and educational resources

•Coach training and community development

•Expansion to new regions of Uganda

“This is not just fundraising; it is community building,” said Soviero. “Every donor becomes part of something bigger: a movement of kindness, opportunity, and sport that is changing the future of youth in Africa.”

About Kids Lacrosse Africa

Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA) is a Uganda-based youth development program that uses the sport of lacrosse to educate, empower, and build strong character in children. Through partnerships with schools and communities, KLA provides coaching, mentorship, and scholarships that bridge sport and education, helping young people become leaders who create lasting change in their communities.

About The Signature Foundation

The Signature Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that empowers global communities through sport, education, and opportunity. Since 2019, it has partnered with Kids Lacrosse Africa to build sustainable youth programs, send volunteer coaches abroad, and invest in education-driven change.

