TermScout and Industry Leaders Launch Certify™ NDA to Accelerate Revenue Through Verified Non-Disclosure Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TermScout, the AI-powered contract certification platform, announced Certify™ NDA, the first independent certification program for non-disclosure agreements. In collaboration with Docusign and OutSystems as design partners, TermScout introduces a new global benchmark for NDAs that are fair, balanced, and revenue-ready.What We Heard From CustomersTermScout developed Certify™ NDA in response to a recurring theme from customers: NDAs waste time, stall deals, and add friction where trust should begin.“Every revenue leader we spoke to said the same thing: the NDA shouldn’t slow business down,” said Spencer Lasley, VP of Product at TermScout.“Our customers wanted proof, not promises, that their agreements could be trusted to move fast without breaking fairness. Certify™ NDA gives them that proof.”Certify™ NDA verifies that an agreement meets rigorous market standards for clarity, balance, and efficiency. Certified NDAs signal to counterparties that the agreement is pre-vetted and ready to sign, compressing negotiation cycles from weeks to hours.Partner Perspectives- Docusign: “Every signed deal begins with trust. By collaborating with TermScout on Certify™ NDA, we’re helping organizations move faster without sacrificing reasonable protections for each signing party,” said Jessica Nguyen, Deputy General Counsel, AI Innovation at Docusign. “Certification creates confidence. Confidence accelerates signatures. And signatures - the final confirmation of trust - drive revenue.”- OutSystems: “OutSystems is excited to announce that our Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement has been certified as both customer-friendly and sales-ready. This certification provides assurance to our customers that the agreement is mutually protective and allows our sales team to expedite the sales process,” said Kimberly Samalis, Lead Commercial Contracts ManagerHow Certify™ NDA WorksTermScout uses AI and expert legal review to benchmark NDAs against thousands of market-standard contracts. Agreements that meet or exceed certification thresholds earn the Certify™ NDA badge, signaling verified trustworthiness and deal readiness.Certified NDAs deliver measurable business impact:- Accelerate deal cycles by reducing redlines and review overhead- Increase close rates through trusted, pre-vetted terms- Free sales and legal teams to focus on higher-value dealsA Vision for Verified Trust“Speed without trust is chaos. Trust without proof is fragile,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “Certify™ NDA turns trust into evidence. It is the kind you can measure, repeat, and scale.”About TermScoutTermScout is the leading AI-powered contract certification platform helping modern businesses accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and build trust in agreements by independently verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information about TermScout or Certify™ NDA, visit www.TermScout.com.

