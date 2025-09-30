TermScout and Industry Leaders Launch Certify AI to Establish Global Standard for Trusted and Transparent AI Terms

The industry’s first independent certification for AI contract terms.

With Certify AI, TermScout and partners define the standard for responsible AI contract terms rooted in trust, fairness & transparency.

The future of AI will be defined not by what it can do, but by whether people can trust it” — Olga V. Mack

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TermScout, the AI-powered sales contract certification platform, announced Certify AI, the first independent certification program that focuses on trust and transparency in AI contract terms. In its launch, HubSpot, Atlassian, Docusign, Webflow, and Hyland have joined as founding partners.In an unprecedented industry collaboration, HubSpot, Atlassian, Webflow, Docusign and Hyland have partnered with TermScout to pioneer Certify AI. Together, these companies represent leaders in SaaS, productivity, collaboration, and design technology. By committing to TermScout’s Certify AI program, they are setting a clear benchmark for what responsible AI contract terms look like in practice.“At a time when businesses and customers are asking hard questions about how AI is built and used, we are proud to stand with visionary companies like HubSpot, Atlassian, Docusign, Hyland, and Webflow to lead by example” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “Certify AI is about creating trust in contracts and accelerating revenue”.A New Standard for AI Contract TermsCertify AI moves beyond traditional review processes. TermScout evaluates AI contarct terms against evolving market practices, then validates those commitments through an independent certification. The program is designed to adapt to the latest advancements in AI technology and emerging regulations. Participating companies are signaling that trust and transparency are core to innovation and long-term customer relationships.Partner PerspectivesHubSpot: “Democratizing not just the access to, but the understanding of, AI is at the heart of HubSpot’s mission to help organizations grow better. By partnering with TermScout on Certify AI, we’re ensuring that small businesses have the same clarity and confidence in using AI as the largest enterprises. Transparent terms level the playing field, empowering every business to harness AI to drive innovation and growth." — said Eric Schroeder, Director, Commercial Legal at HubSpotAtlassian: “At Atlassian, customer trust is essential, especially as we build for the AI era. TermScout’s Certify AI demonstrates this core Atlassian commitment. We highly value the opportunity to collaborate with TermScout in developing and accelerating responsible AI contracting.” — said Jackie Davis, Deputy General Counsel, Commercial and Global Business Operations at AtlassianDocusign: “We believe the true value of AI isn't just about the technology itself, but in earning the customer trust that drives adoption and delivers real value. That's why we're proud to be a founding partner of Certify AI. This program is a vital step toward establishing the clear, transparent standards our customers need to confidently navigate and embrace AI within their digital agreements.” – said Jessica Nguyen, Deputy General Counsel, AI Innovation at DocusignWebflow: ““Designers and builders are reshaping the web with AI, and they deserve technology that’s as trustworthy as it is powerful. Certify AI is an important step in ensuring integrity in this new era, and Webflow is proud to partner with TermScout to help ensure creativity is built on trust.” — said Will Dugoni, Senior Managing Counsel at WebflowHyland: “Partnering with TermScout on the Certify AI framework underscores Hyland’s belief that responsible AI practices aren’t just an add-on, they’re foundational. We’re proud to collaborate on setting a new standard for ethical and fair AI terms that address the core contractual concerns of today’s enterprises.” — said Abby Moskovitz, Chief Legal Officer at Hyland.Leading the Industry Into the FutureTermScout and its founding partners believe that responsible AI adoption requires more than innovation. It requires trust. “The future of AI will be defined not by what it can do, but by whether people can trust it,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “With Certify AI, contracts become engines of trust and transparency, setting the global standard for responsible contracting.”About TermScoutTermScout is the leading AI-powered contract certification platform that helps modern businesses accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and build trust in agreements by independently verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information about TermScout, visit www.TermScout.com

