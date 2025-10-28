KFSHRC, King Saud University, and Saudi Health Council Sign Tripartite Partnership Agreement

١٣

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), King Saud University, and the Saudi Health Council have signed a three-party partnership agreement to strengthen collaboration in research, training, and knowledge exchange. The agreement establishes joint initiatives that advance health protection and public awareness while supporting national efforts in priority research development.The signing ceremony took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025. Dr. Bjorn Zoega, CEO, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre-Riyadh, Professor Ali Masmali, representing King Saud University, and Dr. Nahar Al-Azmi, representing the Saudi Health Council, signed the agreement.The partnership focuses on developing joint research projects and studies, establishing specialized national databases, designing comprehensive training and knowledge exchange programs, and developing national policies and guidelines to enhance diagnostic and treatment standards. All initiatives will be implemented according to international regulatory frameworks and scientific best practices.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.