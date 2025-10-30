KFSHRC Signs Three Cooperation Agreements with the Al-Qassim Health Cluster at the Global Health Exhibition 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) inked three cooperation agreements with the Al-Qassim Health Cluster at the hospital’s pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025. The agreements aim to enhance telemedicine services, organize advanced specialty medical visits, and develop training and continuing medical education programs, in order to transfer specialized expertise and improve the quality of healthcare across the regions of the Kingdom.The first agreement focuses on developing telemedicine services by enabling virtual medical consultations for complex cases, leveraging KFSHRC’s digital infrastructure to provide immediate and secure clinical support to medical teams within the Al-Qassim Health Cluster.The second agreement is centered on organizing field visits by specialized medical teams and facilitating the deployment of advanced experts in areas such as neurosurgery, oncology, organ transplantation, and critical care, allowing them to assess cases and deliver advanced care within hospitals across the cluster.The third one aims to enhance training, continuing medical education, and health awareness among cluster staff by organizing specialized workshops and lectures held both in-person and virtually, and by providing sustainable access to educational programs that support the development of national capabilities in various health specialties.The agreements reaffirm KFSHRC’s commitment to driving the national healthcare transformation and localizing advanced medical expertise. This is fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 to create an integrated, sustainable health ecosystem with fair access to specialized care nationwide.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

