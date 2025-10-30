KFSHRC Uses Simulation and Augmented Reality to Train the Next Generation of Surgeons

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is showcasing an advanced training ecosystem, at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, that lets physicians practice surgery before they ever step into the operating room, using state-of-the-art simulation and augmented reality.The simulation platform enables trainees to perform procedures on high-fidelity models, such as knee and shoulder joints, using the same arthroscopic instruments found in the OR. Surgeons manipulate lifelike models and see instant results on the simulator screen, building fine motor skills and confidence before treating real patients.KFSHRC’s pavilion also features an augmented and virtual reality experience that makes training fully interactive. Trainees can step into rare or complex surgical scenarios they may not have encountered, and complete them virtually alongside colleagues in other locations within a shared digital environment. After each session, the system generates a detailed performance report, scoring proficiency step by step and delivering immediate feedback to accelerate skill development.This investment in medical education technology underscores KFSHRC’s commitment to preparing national and international talents to the highest global standards and strengthening its role as a reference center for advanced clinical training, through a learning environment that blends hands-on practice with immersive virtual simulation.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

