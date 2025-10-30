KFSHRC Showcases 3D Brain-Mapping Technology to Pinpoint Seizure Sources at Global Health Exhibition 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is presenting, at its pavilion in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, an interactive model of stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG), one of today’s most advanced diagnostic tools in neurology. SEEG enables clinicians to identify exactly where epileptic seizures begin in the brain, supporting more precise treatment plans and better quality of life for patients.The technique involves placing ultra-fine electrodes inside the brain with the aid of an advanced robotic system to record neural activity across multiple regions. These signals are used to construct a 3D map that pinpoints seizure onset and pathways, helping surgeons plan safer procedures while preserving critical functional areas.At KFSHRC’s pavilion, visitors can try a realistic, hands-on simulation in a virtual environment, showing how electrodes are implanted and how brain signals are analyzed in real time, illustrating how smart technologies are reshaping the diagnosis and treatment of complex neurological conditions.Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026 ranked King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh among the top 150 hospitals worldwide in Neurology, recognizing its excellence in advanced neurological care and reinforcing its global leadership in neuroscience.KFSHRC continues to lead in deploying cutting-edge technologies for patient care and in strengthening its position as a national reference center in neurology and precision robotic surgery, building intelligent models of care that connect scientific research with clinical practice.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

