MIRhosting Expands to India: Managed Colocation Now Available in Mumbai

We deliver European-grade service in Asia’s key digital hub. With a Tier-4 Mumbai data-center partner and India-based engineers, we provide a solid foundation and 24/7 support for your growth” — said Andrey Nesterenko, CEO of MIRhosting

AMSTERDAM/ MUMBAI, NETHERLANDS, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International infrastructure solutions provider MIRhosting announces the expansion of its global footprint: the company is now offering managed colocation services in one of South Asia’s largest digital hubs — Mumbai.Mumbai – India’s Financial and Digital Communications HeartMumbai is widely recognized as the financial capital of India and the country’s primary internet gateway. More than 80% of India’s international internet traffic flows through the city’s IXP nodes, while local points of presence of global operators and cloud giants ensure fast and reliable global connectivity. The city hosts the headquarters of leading banks, investment firms, fintechs, and digital enterprises. For businesses entering the Indian market, Mumbai stands out as a strategic launchpad for growth.MIRhosting Managed Colocation in IndiaMIRhosting delivers client infrastructure via partner Yotta Tier-4 data center in Mumbai, fully compliant with the world’s most demanding standards:• Tier-4 certification by Uptime Institute – maximum fault tolerance and availability.• ISO 9001 and IEC 27001 certifications – verified process quality and data security.• LEED Gold – energy efficiency and sustainable design.The Mumbai data center provide:• Up to 12 kW per rack with full redundancy.• Additional capacity for high-density racks (GPU and AI infrastructure).• Energy-efficient cooling designed for AI/ML and HPC workloads.• Multi-homed connectivity across multiple Tier-1 carriers, ensuring ultra-low latency and global reach.Why MIRhosting?Unlike traditional rack rental, MIRhosting offers managed colocation:• Placement of client-owned hardware or full server procurement and build-to-order solutions.• Network and IP transit managed by MIRhosting.• On-site engineers providing Remote Hands 24/7 in India.• End-to-end support: from sourcing and configuring hardware to customs clearance and ongoing operations.Business Advantages• Strategic location: access to a market of 1.4 billion consumers.• Time zone GMT+5:30 – ideally aligned for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.• World-class talent: India is home to one of the largest pools of IT and engineering professionals worldwide.About MIRhostingMIRhosting is an international IT infrastructure provider delivering managed colocation, cloud solutions, and network services. The company serves enterprise clients across Europe, Asia, and the US, helping organizations scale with reliability, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.