MIRhosting Upgrades Amsterdam Network with 400G ZR+ and VXLAN – Zero Downtime, Maximum Efficiency

MIRhosting’s 400G ZR+ network in Amsterdam — front and rear views of the active 4U network switches powering the upgraded colocation infrastructure. 400G ZR+ optical modules

MIRhosting upgrades its Amsterdam network with 400G ZR+ and VXLAN, boosting data-center connectivity, efficiency, and scalability — with zero downtime.

We’ve built a network where geography no longer matters. No matter which data center our clients use they are always connected to one unified, high-performance MIRhosting backbone” — the MIRhosting engineering team

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIRhosting Upgrades Its Amsterdam Network with 400G ZR+ and VXLAN – Zero Downtime, Maximum FlexibilityMIRhosting has completed a major upgrade of its network infrastructure in Amsterdam and the surrounding region, implementing 400G ZR+ and VXLAN technologies to create a highly flexible and scalable transport network connecting multiple data centers.The upgrade enhances performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, enabling customers to access a unified network environment regardless of where their equipment is physically hosted.Amsterdam and its nearby data-center cluster remain one of Europe’s most important hubs for colocation and cloud infrastructure. Many companies operate across multiple data centers at once, and MIRhosting has brought them together into a unified network ecosystem where every server “sees” the connection as if it were standing in its own rack - even if it’s physically located in a different facility.This approach gives clients full independence from any single data-center provider while ensuring seamless connectivity and fault tolerance.MIRhosting’s backbone is built on two fully independent links following separate routes, ensuring redundancy and uptime.Scaling capacity is equally straightforward: adding just two optical modules expands a link by another 400 Gbps. This modular design allows the network to grow rapidly — without reconfiguration, delays, or downtime.The migration was carried out live, with no service interruptions and full SLA compliance. The result is a clean, scalable, and energy-efficient transport layer ready for future integrations.This upgrade marks a major milestone in MIRhosting’s mission to deliver reliable, high-capacity connectivity across Amsterdam’s colocation ecosystem, empowering enterprise, video technology, and medical clients with the flexibility and scalability of modern private infrastructure

