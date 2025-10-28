Minister John Steenhuisen: Global Threat Reduction Conference of the World Organisation for Animal Health

Programme Director;

Excellency Dr Pombo, President of the World Organisation for Animal Health Assembly;

Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health, Dr Emmanuelle Soubeyran;

President of Interpol, Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi;

All dignitaries in this house today;

Delegates;

Ladies and gentlemen

It is an honour and a privilege to be part of this gathering on behalf of the Government of South Africa. I wish to express our appreciation to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) for arranging this meeting, which serves as an important platform for countries to reaffirm our shared commitment to global biosecurity, animal health and the protection of livelihoods.

South Africa recognises that biological threats, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate, pose a serious challenge to both national and global health security. Our approach to biological threat reduction is anchored in the One Health values, which acknowledges that the health of people, animals and the environment are inseparably linked.

Our overarching strategy focuses on early detection, prevention and rapid response to biological risks. This is supported by strong governance structures, evidence-based policies, and sustained collaboration among national, regional and international partners. Through these efforts, we aim not only to safeguard animal and public health, but also to sustain agricultural productivity and food security.

A cornerstone of our biological threat reduction efforts is the implementation of our National Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Strategy Framework. This framework adopts a holistic One Health approach to addressing antimicrobial resistance across the animal, human and environmental sectors.

We have established coordinated national surveillance programmes to monitor resistance patterns, improve laboratory diagnostics, and guide responsible use of antimicrobials.

Within the veterinary sector, our focus is on reducing the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, strengthening animal husbandry practices and promoting alternatives such as vaccination and improved biosecurity.

We are also engaged in extensive awareness campaigns targeting veterinary officials, farmers and the general public to build a culture of prudent antimicrobial use. Through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) AMR platform, South Africa continues to collaborate with neighbouring countries to harmonise surveillance, share data and align regional response strategies.

In implementing the One Health approach, South Africa has established a formal interdepartmental coordination mechanism bringing together the departments of agriculture, health, forestry, fisheries and the environment, and water and sanitation. This committee facilitates joint surveillance, information sharing and the alignment of emergency preparedness plans.

We are integrating this work within the broader framework of One Health, ensuring that our national activities contribute to global health security and resilience against biological threats.

Meat safety remains a vital component of our biosecurity system and our commitment to protecting public health. Under our Meat Safety Act, we maintain a rigorous abattoir approval and inspection system, ensuring compliance with national hygiene, welfare and traceability standards.

The South African Meat Industry Company (SAMIC) plays a significant role in auditing and certifying facilities, while the International Meat Quality Assurance Services (IMQUAS) electronic meat inspection and traceability system enhances accountability across the entire meat value chain, from abattoir to trade. These initiatives support our continuous drive toward improved food safety, consumer protection and market confidence, in alignment with WOAH standards.

Our import control measures for animal and animal byproducts contribute to biological threat reduction. All import materials entering South Africa are subject to stringent veterinary import permit conditions, comprehensive risk assessments and inspection at designated points of entry. We maintain close collaboration with customs and port health authorities to ensure an integrated border biosecurity system capable of detecting and responding to emerging transboundary threats. Continuous review of import protocols allows us to remain responsive to evolving disease dynamics globally.

Another crucial element of our biosecurity framework is biorisk management within our national, provincial and private veterinary laboratories. Regular audits are conducted to assess compliance with biosafety and biosecurity standards, including pathogen accountability, personnel safety and infrastructure integrity.

Our laboratories operate in full compliance with internationally recognised quality management systems, adhering to ISO/IEC 17025 standards and maintaining accreditation through the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS). Furthermore, all laboratory operations are guided by the biosafety and biosecurity standards prescribed by the WOAH.

Our Agricultural Research Council (ARC) hosts nine WOAH reference laboratories researching key endemic animal diseases – which include African horse sickness (AHS), African swine fever (ASF), bluetongue (BT), foot and mouth disease (FMD), lumpy-skin disease (LSD), rabies, Rift Valley fever (RVF), sheep and goat pox (SGP) and Theileriosis. These laboratories serve as important national assets for early detection, diagnostics and rapid response.

Laboratory personnel receive continuous training in biorisk management, ensuring safe handling and storage of high-consequence pathogens. We are also investing in modernising our laboratory infrastructure and strengthening data management systems to improve traceability and support rapid disease response. The ARC is a key partner in regional capacity development.

In the past year alone, it has performed diagnostic serological and confirmatory diagnostic tests for various diseases in the region. These initiatives contribute to strengthening regional and international partnerships and collaborations on preventing, diagnosing and managing animal diseases.

South Africa continues to experience occasional FMD outbreaks, particularly in areas previously free of the disease. These outbreaks are influenced by complex patterns of animal movement and interactions between wildlife and livestock.

In response, we have strengthened our surveillance and vaccination programmes, improved movement control measures, and enhanced laboratory diagnostic capacity. The department continues to work closely with provincial veterinary services, the livestock industry and our international partners to limit the spread of infection, protect the national herd, and ultimately regain South Africa’s FMD-free status.

These collaborative efforts are vital to safeguarding animal health, strengthening food security, and ensuring the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of our livestock sector. The country is taking major strides towards self-sufficiency in FMD vaccine production. To this end, the ARC already has a registered vaccine and is now building a factory to mass produce it. In addition, efforts to produce the vaccine on a smaller scale are at an advanced stage and we will see the production of thousands of vaccine doses by April 2026.

South Africa remains steadfast in its commitment to global efforts aimed at reducing biological risks and safeguarding animal and public health. In this regard, we are renovating the Biological Safety Level 3 facility at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Research facility. We are deeply aware that no country can tackle these threats alone. Collaboration, transparency and shared responsibility are the cornerstones of effective global health security.

Our national research and innovation institutions are aligned with this vision. Through partnerships with public, academic and private sector stakeholders, they are strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem for resilient agriculture and sustainable productivity in the face of emerging biological threats.

The future of global biosecurity rests on our collective actions, and I look forward to working together to ensure a healthier, safer world for all.

