2025 Digitalization and AI in Energy Appalachia Conference to Advance Data-Driven Operations Across the Gas Value Chain

Digitalization and AI in Energy Appalachia Conference

Registration is free for qualified personnel from Oil & Gas Operators, Utilities, and Power companies.

Attendees will see proven use cases they can replicate. Expect outcomes, not theory.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy professionals are invited to the Digitalization and AI in Energy Appalachia Conference, a critical two-day event focused on practical applications of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve performance across the gas-focused value chain. The conference will take place on November 18-19, 2025, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown in Pittsburgh, PA. Registration is free for qualified personnel from Oil & Gas Operators, Utilities, and Power companies.Practical Solutions for Appalachian Energy ChallengesThe conference, built specifically for E&P, midstream, and plant teams, promises a deep dive into proven use cases designed to help operators turn data into throughput, prevent downtime, and meet soaring power demand within the unique operating environment of the Marcellus/Utica region."This is a practical forum, not a theoretical one," says Energy Conference Network CEO Symon Rubens. "Every session is designed to deliver a take-home playbook or strategy that practitioners can implement in the next quarter. We’ve curated the content based on extensive research with local operators to ensure we solve the most pressing local problems, tailored specifically to our geology, infrastructure, and market dynamics."Key Takeaways and Focus AreasAttendees will gain actionable insights on how to scale AI and digitalization from pilot to portfolio, with a focus on delivering measurable impact within one budgeting cycle. Core themes include:- Production Optimization: Lift daily volumes without adding headcount using field-team-adopted surveillance and drilling analytics to cut invisible lost time.- Reliability & Throughput: Prevent slowdowns and stabilize output with compressor and processing plant analytics.- Modern Control Rooms: Improve situational awareness and decision-making through better alarm practices, screen design, and shift handovers.- Integrity & Security: Protect plants and pipelines with integrity analytics, gas measurement improvements, and practical incident response for secure remote operations.- Data Foundations: Build data infrastructure that makes analytics portable and reusable across pads, plants, and pipelines.- Generative AI: Save hours with AI co-pilots for routine admin work like procedures, documents, and planning tasks.Who Should Attend DAIEA 2025?The conference is a vital networking opportunity for operational and digital leaders across the Appalachian energy ecosystem, including:- Upstream and Midstream operations leaders, production, drilling, and control room teams.- Gas Processing and Fractionation plant managers and reliability teams.- Digitalization and AI leaders, solution architects, and platform owners.- OT cybersecurity, SCADA, and network engineers.- Utilities, EPCs, and systems integrators.The event structure includes high-value networking sessions, curated roundtables on ten focused topics, and operator-led case studies. Highlights include opening keynotes framing a 2026 digital roadmap for the gas-centric region and lightning rounds showcasing quick, concrete wins."Attendees will see proven use cases they can replicate," said Rubens. "Expect outcomes, not theory."Event DetailsWhat: Digitalization and AI in Energy Appalachia ConferenceWhen: November 18-19, 2025Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown | Pittsburgh, PAFocus: Scale AI & Digitalization Across Appalachian AssetsFor registration and more information, please visit https://energyconferencenetwork.swoogo.com/DAIEA25 Media Contact:Kyle CornishDirector of Marketing and TechnologyEnergy Conference Network832-426-1342kyle.cornish@energyconferencenetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.