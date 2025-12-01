11th Annual AI in Oil & Gas Conference Returns in 2026, Uniting 500+ Industry Leaders for Digital Transformation

AI in Oil & Gas Conference

The 2026 agenda will feature a robust lineup of industry experts from leading organizations, providing deep dives into cutting-edge AI applications,

We are proud to once again host the industry's most influential minds as they share practical strategies for leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Conference Network is excited to announce the return of its premier event, the 11th Annual AI in Oil & Gas Conference, set to take place in Houston on April 8-9, 2026. The conference, which is a critical platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, is expected to convene over 500 senior executives, technical innovators, and operational leaders dedicated to advancing the energy industry through artificial intelligence and digital transformation."The pace of AI adoption in the energy sector is accelerating, and our 11th Annual AI in Oil & Gas Conference will be the definitive forum for charting the course of this digital revolution," said Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network. "We are proud to once again host the industry's most influential minds as they share practical strategies for leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability."We would also like to welcome back our Lead Sponsor, Boomi, for the second consecutive year, underscoring their commitment to the digital transformation of the oil and gas sector.The 2026 agenda will feature a robust lineup of industry experts from leading organizations, providing deep dives into cutting-edge AI applications, from predictive maintenance and operational optimization to advanced data analytics and cybersecurity. Key speakers confirmed for the event include:• Grace Chan, Investment Principal, bp Ventures• Blake Gilson, OT Cybersecurity Expertise Manager, ExxonMobil• Meenakshi Mishra, Principal Data Scientist, ExxonMobil• Sandeep Mukherjee, Petrophysicist Advisor, Apache Corporation• Adam Pryor, Manager, Strategic Sourcing and Digital Enablement, Murphy Oil• Bemi Shola Anjous, CISO, Noble Drilling• Gulshan Singh, Global Data Analytics Manager, Huntsman• Lisa Williams, Senior Director, Operations Talent Strategy and Employee Experience, DowAttendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, explore the latest technologies, and gain actionable insights to drive their digital initiatives.Discounted registration and more information about the conference, including the full agenda and sponsorship opportunities, can be found on the official event website: https://aioilandgas.energyconferencenetwork.com About Energy Conference Network (ECN) The Energy Conference Network is a leading organizer of specialized, high-level conferences and exhibitions for the global energy industry. ECN provides platforms for executives and technical experts to connect, share knowledge, and drive innovation across the oil and gas, power, and renewables sectors.Media Contact:Kyle CornishPhone: 832-426-1342Email: kyle.cornish@energyconferencenetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.