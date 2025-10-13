Energy Conference Network Hosts Back-to-Back Orphan & Idle Wells Conferences in Houston and Pittsburgh

Orphan & Idle Wells Southwest Conference Orphan & Idle Wells Northern Appalachia Conference

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal and state funding accelerate efforts to address abandoned oil and gas wells, the Energy Conference Network will host two pivotal events in its Orphan & Idle Wells North American Conference Series this fall:• 3rd Annual Orphan & Idle Wells Southwest Conference — October 29–30, 2025 | Hyatt Regency Houston Galleria | Houston, TX• Inaugural Orphan & Idle Wells Northern Appalachia Conference — November 5–6, 2025 | Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown | Pittsburgh, PAThe series brings together regulators, operators, and technology innovators from across North America to explore practical solutions for managing orphaned and idle wells—one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the energy sector today.The Southwest Conference has rapidly become the leading forum for collaboration across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and the broader Gulf Coast, focusing on funding models, cross-border coordination, and scalable well-plugging strategies to reduce long-term risk and environmental liability.One week later, the Northern Appalachia Conference will debut in Pittsburgh, uniting stakeholders from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and surrounding states to discuss methane mitigation, groundwater protection, and site restoration initiatives.“Both conferences are designed to drive real progress through collaboration,” said Symon Rubens, CEO at Energy Conference Network. “We’re bringing together the people who can shape policy, fund solutions, and implement technology—right now, when the need is most urgent.”For registration and program details, visit:Media passes are available for reporters and editors. Please contact Kyle Cornish for more details.Media Contact:Kyle CornishEnergy Conference Networkkyle.cornish@energyconferencenetwork.com

