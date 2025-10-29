Appraisal Institute Publishes Definitive Guide to Valuing Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries

The Valuation of Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries guides appraisers in valuing these unique property types

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute today announced the release of The Valuation of Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries, a comprehensive new textbook authored by Byron B. Hinton, MAI. This publication provides a definitive resource for appraisers tackling the complex and dynamic world of beverage property valuation.Vineyards, wineries, breweries, and distilleries are far from typical real estate. These properties combine real property, specialized equipment, intangible assets, and unique operational factors, demanding advanced valuation expertise. The Valuation of Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries offers a detailed framework for understanding and analyzing these specialized assets—whether for financing, estate planning, taxation, or other purposes.“Byron Hinton’s work provides invaluable insight into one of the most multifaceted property types appraisers encounter,” said Paula Konikoff, JD, MAI, AI-GRS, 2025 President of the Appraisal Institute. “This book equips professionals with the practical tools and contextual understanding needed to deliver credible and sophisticated valuations.”Drawing on extensive industry knowledge, the book explores:Key market drivers and industry trends shaping beverage property values.The roles of owners, investors, and operators in property performance.Guidance on applying the cost, sales comparison, and income capitalization approaches to complex assets.Data sources and analytical techniques to strengthen valuation conclusions.Whether new to the field or an experienced appraiser seeking deeper specialization, readers will find The Valuation of Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries to be an essential reference that blends theory, application, and real-world perspective.The Valuation of Vineyards, Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries is available now through the Appraisal Institute’s online store https://www.appraisalinstitute.org/mlp/the-valuation-of-vineyards-wineries-breweries-and-distilleries

