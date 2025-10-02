Appraisal Institute Launches Certified Residential PAREA Program Following 100% Exam Pass Rate Among Graduates

This milestone marks a defining moment in the evolution of appraisal education and training

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute (AI), the nation’s leading professional association of real estate appraisers, proudly announces the official launch of its Certified Residential Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) program.This milestone marks a defining moment in the evolution of appraisal education and training - coming as AI PAREA graduates who have taken the state licensing and certification examinations to date maintain a 100% first-time pass rate.“I passed the exam on my first try with no refresher and was thrilled!” said Leigha Howell, who completed the AI PAREA Licensed Residential program and went on to earn her Certified Residential credential in South Carolina. “While the exam leaned heavily on qualifying education topics, PAREA truly prepared me for real-world appraisal work. Concepts like highest and best use carry a whole new meaning now. In my opinion, PAREA is the new standard for appraisal.”The Certified Residential PAREA program reflects AI’s leadership as the only provider of a complete, AQB-compliant PAREA program - one that fuses rigorous education with immersive, virtual field experience. Aspiring residential appraisers can meet the experience requirements for licensure and certification in a flexible, guided, and tech-forward format, reducing barriers to entry and expanding opportunities in the profession.Program Highlights and Milestones- Proven Success: Every AI PAREA graduate who has taken an exam to date has passed their state licensing or certification exam on the first attempt - a powerful validation of the program’s depth and effectiveness.- Growing Participation: 184 active participants are currently enrolled in AI PAREA’s Licensed Residential track, including:- 168 participants working through practice assignments- Expanding Graduate Network: 53 individuals have successfully completed the program.• 31 AI PAREA graduates have earned the Licensed Residential credential• 1 graduate has achieved the Certified Residential credential through AI PAREAFor more information on Certified Residential and Licensed Residential AI PAREA click here www.appraisalinstitute.org/the-appraisal-profession/parea

