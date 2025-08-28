Appraisal Institute Announces Full-Cost TAF PAREA Scholarships to Support Aspiring Certified Residential Appraisers

Appraisal Institute

Scholarship covers 100 percent of program costs for approved Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) programs including Certified Residential

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Appraisal Institute today announced that applications are now open for The Appraisal Foundation (TAF) PAREA Scholarships, which provide full financial support for individuals pursuing either the Certified Residential or Licensed Residential appraiser classification. With 42 Licensed Residential scholarships already awarded in 2025, this expansion marks a major step forward in helping more candidates enter and advance in the profession.Funded by TAF, the scholarships cover 100 percent of program costs for AQB-approved Practical Applications of Real Estate Appraisal (PAREA) programs, including the Appraisal Institute’s Licensed Residential and Certified Residential PAREA programs. This initiative ensures that qualified candidates can achieve their appraisal goals without financial barriers.Applicants must first complete the appropriate Readiness Checklist to confirm eligibility and then submit the official scholarship application. All applications for both the Certified Residential and Licensed Residential scholarships are due September 12, 2025. Scholarship recipients will be announced and funded later in September, with enrollment in PAREA programs expected to begin as soon as October 2025.“This scholarship is an important step in expanding access to the appraisal profession,” said Paula Konikoff, JD, MAI, AI-GRS, President of the Appraisal Institute. “By removing financial barriers and supporting aspiring appraisers, we are strengthening the future of the profession and ensuring that qualified candidates have the opportunity to advance their careers through PAREA.”Scholarship Details• Who it supports: Individuals pursuing either the Licensed Residential or Certified Residential appraiser classification• Coverage: 100% of AQB-approved PAREA program costs• Application Deadline: September 12, 2025• Eligibility: Completion of the appropriate Readiness Checklist required• Awards Announced & Funded: September 2025• Program Enrollment: Beginning as soon as October 2025Get started by completing a Readiness Checklist here Note: To enroll in the Certified Residential PAREA program, you must already have a valid Licensed Residential (LR) credential, or successful completion of a PAREA program for Licensed Residential (LR). If you do not meet these criteria, please consider the Licensed Residential AI PAREA program.

