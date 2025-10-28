Knack Systems Welcomes Bradley Piver as Director of Sales to Drive Growth and Strengthen SAP Partnerships

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and SAP CX services, is excited to announce the appointment of Bradley Piver as Director of Sales. In this role, Bradley will lead strategic growth initiatives, strengthen partnerships within the SAP ecosystem, and help clients achieve measurable business outcomes through innovative digital solutions.

Bradley brings extensive experience in enterprise technology and consulting, with a proven track record of driving growth, building strategic client partnerships, and leading digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries including Consumer Products, Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, and Chemicals.

Throughout his career, Bradley has worked closely with global enterprises and technology leaders such as SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, and Adobe to deliver solutions spanning eCommerce, CRM, Marketing, CPQ, and Customer Data. Known for his consultative approach and ability to manage the full sales cycle, he has consistently helped organizations unlock measurable business outcomes while strengthening long-term relationships.

At Knack Systems, Bradley will focus on expanding the company's footprint through new customer acquisition, deepening partnerships within the SAP ecosystem, and driving value for clients seeking to modernize and scale their digital operations.

"Having the honor and pleasure to know Bradley for over 13 years, I could not be happier to have him as a value added member of the Knack team. With his extensive CX and related services background, he will have an immediate impact on Knack and our customers," said James DuBose III, Director of National Sales at Knack Systems.

"I'm excited to join Knack Systems at such a dynamic time in the digital transformation landscape," said Bradley Piver. "The company's deep SAP CX expertise, commitment to innovation, and client-first approach align perfectly with my passion for helping organizations achieve their strategic goals. I look forward to partnering with clients to deliver transformative business outcomes."

About Bradley

Bradley lives in Florida with his wife and children. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, golfing, sailing, and relaxing at the beach.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a global SAP CX consulting firm specializing in digital transformation solutions that help organizations optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. With deep expertise across multiple technology platforms, Knack Systems delivers tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of businesses across industries. For more information, visit knacksystems.com.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.