Knack Systems Launches Knack Brava for SAP Cloud ERP Customers

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems, an SAP partner with expertise in SAP Customer Experience, has deepened its partnership with SAP to deliver Knack Brava. The ordering and collaboration tool is designed to support SAP Cloud ERP users in accelerating their adoption of SAP B2B Self-Service Portal.

The SAP B2B Self-Service Portal solution allows companies to provide their B2B customers with real-time access to key post-sales information, including order status, delivery timelines, invoice details, and payment visibility, with minimal IT effort and no need for custom integration. Organizations can go live quickly, reduce support costs, and scale toward full-featured B2B e-commerce at their own pace without disrupting existing ERP investments.

Accelerated Deployment with Knack Brava

Knack Systems brings deep industry expertise and a proven deployment model. At the core of the offering is Knack Brava, a rapid-deployment accelerator that helps SAP Cloud ERP users launch a fully functional self-service portal in just weeks, not months.

By streamlining deployment, Knack Brava helps deliver faster time-to-value and reduce the complexity of digital transformation.

“In today’s B2B landscape, customers expect instant access to the information they need, whether you're delivering equipment, parts, or services,” said Sandeep Nalgundwar, Partner and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Knack Systems. “This solution helps our clients operate with the speed and simplicity of a digital-native business without overhauling backend systems. It reduces support load, streamlines operations, and gives customers the real-time visibility they expect.”

Real Results Across Industries

Knack Brava is already driving measurable results for SAP Cloud ERP users in industries like wholesale distribution, building materials, consumer products, manufacturing, and chemicals. Companies are seeing faster go-lives, higher customer adoption, reduced time-to-value, lower support volumes, and stronger B2B network and channel relationships, all without disrupting core systems.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a global SAP CX consulting firm specializing in digital transformation solutions that help organizations optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. With deep expertise across multiple technology platforms, Knack Systems delivers tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of businesses across industries.

Knack Systems’ industry-specific platforms, Knack Brava and SeasonOne, are recognized as strategic accelerators for B2B enterprises seeking scale, agility, and operational excellence.

Ready to Transform Your B2B Experience?

Discover how Knack Systems can help you deploy a self-service portal that’s fast, scalable, and SAP-native.

visit www.knacksystems.com Contact info@knacksystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

