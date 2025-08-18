Knack Systems Announces Partnership with Contentful

SAP CX leader adds content platform expertise to deliver connected, AI-powered digital journeys.

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems, a trusted digital transformation partner and SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) specialist, today announced a strategic partnership with Contentful, a leading composable digital experience platform (DXP) trusted by more than 4,200 organizations worldwide.

This partnership combines Knack Systems’ decades of SAP CX implementation expertise with Contentful’s powerful headless CMS and composable DXP , enabling businesses to deliver seamless, scalable, and AI-enhanced digital experiences across channels. By combining SAP CX and Contentful’s composable content delivery, the partnership introduces a future-ready approach to digital transformation—one that empowers enterprises to create, manage, and orchestrate content at scale while optimizing performance and speed to market.

Contentful’s pioneering platform helps teams structure, manage, personalize and scale content— reliably and effortlessly harnessing the power of AI—so they can focus on creating high-impact digital experiences for audiences anywhere.

As a Contentful Solution Partner, Knack Systems embeds Contentful into SAP Commerce Cloud offering a comprehensive digital experience solution for B2B and B2C enterprises. With strong capabilities in composable architecture, omnichannel CX, and enterprise integrations, Knack Systems enables clients to modernize content operations, drive personalization, and accelerate time-to-value.

“We are excited to partner with the market leader in digital experience platforms,” said Sandeep Nalgundwar, Partner and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Knack Systems. “Pairing Contentful’s industry-leading composable platform with our deep SAP CX expertise unlocks tremendous value for our customers. This collaboration delivers a robust, headless CMS that integrates effortlessly into existing enterprise technology stacks—fueling the kind of agile, scalable digital growth our clients need to stay competitive.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Knack Systems as a Contentful Solution Partner along with their two decades of digital transformation expertise. The Contentful partner ecosystem delivers tremendous value by providing the experience and capabilities to help our mutual customers accelerate their business initiatives through targeted, scalable content,” said Darren Burris, VP of Partnerships.

"Customers consistently find tremendous value and business benefits from this headless, composable approach," said Krishna Moorthy, Partner and CDO at Knack Systems. "Knack's proven track record in digital transformation and deep technical implementation expertise, cultivated over decades, makes us an ideal partner for clients looking to achieve maximum benefits from their digital transformation initiatives. This partnership represents a new paradigm in how enterprises can leverage both SAP CX capabilities and composable architecture to accelerate their competitive advantage."

The Contentful partner program is a global ecosystem of digital agencies, system integrators, consultancies, and complementary technology integrators designed to connect organizations with everything required to build, launch,deliver, and scale digital products and experiences built on Contentful. Contentful Solution Partners bring value to customers by providing their expertise and guidance around content strategy, modeling, and planning, as well as their capability to implement Contentful, integrate with the broader ecosystem, and help customers build digital experiences that drive business momentum.

About Contentful

Contentful is a leading digital experience platform that helps modern businesses meet the growing demand for engaging, personalized content at scale. By blending composability with native AI capabilities, Contentful enables dynamic personalization, automated content delivery, and real-time experimentation, powering next-generation digital experiences across brands, regions, and channels for more than 4,200 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.contentful.com. Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a global SAP CX consulting firm specializing in digital transformation solutions that help organizations optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation. With deep expertise across multiple technology platforms, Knack Systems delivers tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of businesses across industries. For more information, visit www.knacksystems.com

