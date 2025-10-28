LV8 Sport launches Physmo - AI movement platform bringing elite sports precision to physiotherapy

The Physmo platform gives clinicians and patients real-time insight into progress, pain trends and recovery adherence - all from a single secure dashboard. Physmo uses AI motion tracking through a smartphone camera to analyse form, measure mobility and guide patients through every stage of recovery

Born in elite sport, Physmo uses AI and smartphone motion tracking to transform MSK recovery for NHS and private physiotherapy patients.

Our technology began in sport where precision and feedback matter most. Physmo brings that same accuracy to healthcare, supporting clinicians and motivating patients through every stage of recovery” — Francis Jago

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LV8 Sport Ltd, a British health technology company originally rooted in elite sport performance, today announced the official launch of Physmo, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that analyses movement to enhance musculoskeletal (MSK) recovery and physiotherapy outcomes.

Physmo measures motion through a standard smartphone camera, translating human movement into data that physiotherapists and patients can use to track progress and stay engaged with their recovery plans. It provides real-time bio-mechanical feedback, range-of-motion insights and adherence tracking to help patients recover more effectively at home or in clinic.

LV8 Sport developed and validated the system within elite performance settings, including a collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and high-performance athletes. After years of testing in sport, the company is now introducing Physmo to NHS and private physiotherapy providers across the UK and Europe.

“Our technology began in sport where precision and feedback matter most,” said Francis Jago, one of the founders of LV8 Sport. “Physmo brings that same accuracy to healthcare, supporting clinicians and motivating patients through every stage of recovery.”

The launch follows LV8 Sport’s successful completion of the DigitalHealth.London Launchpad programme, delivered by DigitalHealth.London and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The initiative supports early-stage digital health companies as they prepare to introduce products into NHS and social care systems. Over ten weeks, LV8 Sport refined its approach through workshops, peer sessions and one-to-one mentorship from NHS innovation experts.

“We are delighted to have supported LV8 Sport through the Launchpad programme,” said Karla Richards, Digital Health Guide at DigitalHealth.London. “Across healthcare, we are beginning to witness how Musculoskeletal (MSK) platforms, like Physmo, have the potential to close critical gaps in patient care and recovery by integrating digital insights into physiotherapy.”

Physmo is built on secure infrastructure and aligns with NHS Digital Technology Assessment Criteria (DTAC) and ISO 27001 information security standards. It will support NHS teams and private clinics seeking digital tools that enhance capacity, reduce unnecessary appointments and improve patient adherence. European rollout is planned for 2026.

About LV8 Sport

LV8 Sport Ltd is a UK-based health technology company creating AI tools that analyse and enhance human movement. Its flagship platform, Physmo, applies elite sports science to healthcare to improve musculoskeletal recovery through real-time feedback and measurable progress.

About DigitalHealth.London Launchpad

The DigitalHealth.London Launchpad programme helps early-stage digital health companies prepare for entry into NHS and social care markets. Participants receive expert guidance, tailored workshops and peer support to refine their products for adoption. The programme is delivered by the Health Innovation Network South London with support from the Office of Life Sciences, CW+, NHS England and the Mayor of London, and part-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Media Contact

LV8 Sport Ltd

press@lv8sport.com

http://www.lv8sport.com/physmo

The Physmo platform in action - showing how patients use AI motion tracking to support recovery while clinicians monitor progress and outcomes in real time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.